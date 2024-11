March 25, 2022

Web Form to AirTable

In this post we pickup where left off in this post Gateway over SaaS? and take our AirTable API and make it work directly with a form POST from a website.

Length: 2 minutes

It even has a honeypot field to filter out simple bots 👏

Here's the form post code from JSFiddle

<form method="POST" action="<YOUR ZUPLO API URL HERE>"> <input type="text" name="name" value="" /> <input type="text" name="email" value="" /> <input type="text" style="display:hidden" name="hp" value="" /> <button>submit</button> </form>