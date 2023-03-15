March 15, 2023

Mirroring Docker Images with Github Actions

In light of some recent news about Docker deleting organizations and the containers that are registered with those organizations I figured I would share how we manage our Docker Containers. Zuplo uses a simple Github Action that runs on a cron schedule that mirrors containers we depend on. We initially built this because we experienced some downtime with Docker Hub that caused interruptions to our deployments. The other reason we mirror images is to keep them close to where we use them - in our case that means GCP Artifact Registry.

The Github Action is fairly simple (see below). This has worked well for us and has removed our dependency on Docker Hub for day to day deployments.

name: Mirror Docker Images on: workflow_dispatch: schedule: - cron: "0 1 * * *" jobs: release: name: Mirror Images runs-on: ubuntu-latest permissions: contents: "read" id-token: "write" env: PROJECT_ID: my-project REPO_NAME: docker-registry strategy: fail-fast: false matrix: image: - "ubuntu:latest" - "node:18-alpine3.16" steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v4 # Uses workload federation: https://github.com/google-github-actions/auth#setting-up-workload-identity-federation - id: "auth-gcp" name: "Authenticate to Google Cloud" uses: "google-github-actions/auth@v1" with: token_format: "access_token" workload_identity_provider: "your-provider" service_account: "your-service-account" access_token_lifetime: "300s" - name: Set up Cloud SDK uses: google-github-actions/setup-gcloud@v1.1.0 with: project_id: ${{ env.PROJECT_ID }} - name: Authenticate Docker run: gcloud auth configure-docker us-docker.pkg.dev - name: Pull Image from Docker Hub run: docker pull ${{ matrix.image }} - name: Tag Image run: docker tag ${{ matrix.image }} us-docker.pkg.dev/${{ env.PROJECT_ID }}/${{ env.REPO_NAME }}/${{ matrix.image }} - name: Push Image run: docker push us-docker.pkg.dev/${{ env.PROJECT_ID }}/${{ env.REPO_NAME }}/${{ matrix.image }}