Smart API routing by Auth0 JWT Contents

We continue with the example from this post and add smart routing based on claims in the token.
Length: 2 minutes
Here's the function handler we create to do the smart routing
import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime";
export default async function (request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext) {
const data = request.user.data;
if (data["https://example.com/claim1/"] === "this-is-a-claim"){
return fetch("https://example.com");
}
else {
return fetch(`https://ecommerce-legacy.zuplo.io/objects?type=products&id=${request.params.productId});
}
}