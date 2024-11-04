OpenAPI Articles and Best Practices
A collection of OpenAPI articles, including best practices, guides, and tutorials. Stay updated with the latest in OpenAPI
By Adrian Machado - 11/4/2024
Top 20 Python API Frameworks with OpenAPI Support
By Adrian Machado - 9/25/2024
Mastering API Definitions: A Comprehensive Guide
By Martyn Davies - 9/5/2024
Zudoku: Open-Source API Docs Framework
By Adrian Machado - 8/2/2024
How to Promote and Market your API: SPECtacular OpenAPI
By Josh Twist - 5/18/2023
Announcing rapid API mocking via OpenAPI
By Josh Twist - 5/5/2023
Shipping a ChatGPT Plugin in record time (detailed walkthrough)
By Nate Totten - 4/19/2023
Bringing Types to APIs with TypeSpec
By Josh Twist - 3/26/2023
Fastest way to ship a ChatGPT plugin
By Josh Twist - 3/6/2023
Zuplo now natively supports OpenAPI
RateMyOpenAPI Articles
