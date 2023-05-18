API Mocking Articles and Best Practices

What is API Mocking? API Mocking simulates API responses without requiring a fully functional backend, helping developers test and validate integrations early in the development lifecycle.

Which tools are used for API Mocking? Tools like WireMock, Mockoon, and Postman Mock Servers allow you to create realistic mock endpoints to aid in local development and testing.

How does API Mocking speed up development? Developers can start frontend work without waiting on backend APIs to be completed or deployed, enabling parallel development and faster iteration cycles.