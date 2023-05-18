API Mocking Articles and Best Practices

A collection of API Mocking articles, including best practices, guides, and tutorials. Stay updated with the latest in API Mocking.

Related Topics:

API Tooling
By Josh Twist - 5/18/2023

Announcing rapid API mocking via OpenAPI

By Josh Twist - 3/28/2022

The JsFiddle of APIs?

API Mocking Frequently Asked Questions

What is API Mocking?
API Mocking simulates API responses without requiring a fully functional backend, helping developers test and validate integrations early in the development lifecycle.
Which tools are used for API Mocking?
Tools like WireMock, Mockoon, and Postman Mock Servers allow you to create realistic mock endpoints to aid in local development and testing.
How does API Mocking speed up development?
Developers can start frontend work without waiting on backend APIs to be completed or deployed, enabling parallel development and faster iteration cycles.
Are there any best practices for maintaining mock APIs?
Keep mock data relevant and up-to-date, document mocked endpoints, and ensure that mock APIs are consistent with production contracts to avoid integration issues down the line.

Designed for Developers, Made for the Edge

Start for FreeRead docs