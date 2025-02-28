APIs Articles and Best Practices

What are APIs and why are they important? APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) allow different software applications to communicate. They power modern web services, mobile apps, and integrations, enabling seamless data exchange.

How do I start building APIs? Choose an architecture (REST or GraphQL), design endpoint schemas, implement robust authentication, and write comprehensive documentation. Tools like Node.js, Python, or serverless platforms can help you get started.

What is the difference between REST and GraphQL APIs? REST separates resources into endpoints, while GraphQL uses a single endpoint with a query language. GraphQL offers more flexibility and can reduce over-fetching, but REST is often simpler to implement.