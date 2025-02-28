APIs Articles and Best Practices
A collection of APIs articles, including best practices, guides, and tutorials. Stay updated with the latest in APIs.
Related Topics:
By Adrian Machado - 2/28/2025
Unlocking API Potential: Behavioral Analytics for Enhanced User Experience
By Adrian Machado - 2/28/2025
How To Secure APIs from SQL Injection Vulnerabilities
By Adrian Machado - 2/10/2025
Exploring the KLIPY API
By Adrian Machado - 12/10/2024
Building a PostgREST API For Your MySQL Database
By Adrian Machado - 12/4/2024
Automatically Generate REST and GraphQL APIs From Your Database
By Adrian Machado - 12/2/2024
Spotify API Alternatives - Best Music APIs
By Adrian Machado - 11/25/2024
Using Neon + PostgREST to Build a Supabase-like Developer Experience
By Adrian Machado - 11/20/2024
How to Convert a SQL Query to an API Request
By Adrian Machado - 11/11/2024
Ultimate Giphy to Tenor API Migration Guide
By Adrian Machado - 10/21/2024
xAI REST API Review
By Adrian Machado - 10/4/2024
The Ultimate Steam Web API Guide
By Adrian Machado - 10/3/2024
What's the Best Movie Database API? IMDb vs TMDb vs OMDb
By Adrian Machado - 10/2/2024
A Developer's Guide to the AliExpress API
By Adrian Machado - 10/1/2024
Dive Into The Reddit API: Full Guide and Controversy
By Adrian Machado - 10/1/2024
Unlocking ESPN's Hidden API: a Developer's Guide
By Adrian Machado - 9/30/2024
What is the Wikipedia API? How to Use It and Alternatives
By Adrian Machado - 9/30/2024
What is the Glassdoor API? How to Use It and Alternatives
OpenAI Articles
More APIs articles, but with a focus on OpenAI. View all
APIs Frequently Asked Questions
What are APIs and why are they important?
APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) allow different software applications to communicate. They power modern web services, mobile apps, and integrations, enabling seamless data exchange.
How do I start building APIs?
Choose an architecture (REST or GraphQL), design endpoint schemas, implement robust authentication, and write comprehensive documentation. Tools like Node.js, Python, or serverless platforms can help you get started.
What is the difference between REST and GraphQL APIs?
REST separates resources into endpoints, while GraphQL uses a single endpoint with a query language. GraphQL offers more flexibility and can reduce over-fetching, but REST is often simpler to implement.
How do I ensure my API is scalable?
Use load balancing, caching, and microservices architectures. Monitor performance metrics, implement rate limiting, and choose cloud platforms that easily scale horizontally or vertically.