OAuth Articles and Best Practices

What is OAuth? OAuth is an open standard for access delegation, commonly used for authorization between applications. It allows users to grant third-party services limited access to their resources.

How does OAuth benefit API Security? OAuth enables secure, token-based authorization without sharing user credentials. It provides fine-grained access controls and supports various grant types for different use cases.

What are the main components of OAuth? OAuth involves the Resource Owner (user), Client (application), Authorization Server, and Resource Server. Tokens like access tokens and refresh tokens are used to grant and refresh access.