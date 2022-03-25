Zuplo logo
Web Form to AirTable

March 25, 2022
3 min read
Josh Twist
Josh TwistCo-founder & CEO

In this post we pickup where left off in this post Gateway over SaaS? and take our AirTable API and make it work directly with a form POST from a website.

Length: 2 minutes

It even has a honeypot field to filter out simple bots 👏

Here's the form post code from JSFiddle

<form method="POST" action="<YOUR ZUPLO API URL HERE>">
  <input type="text" name="name" value="" />
  <input type="text" name="email" value="" />
  <input type="text" style="display:hidden" name="hp" value="" />
  <button>submit</button>
</form>

