Web Form to AirTable

In this post we pickup where left off in this post Gateway over SaaS? and take our AirTable API and make it work directly with a form POST from a website.
Length: 2 minutes
It even has a honeypot field to filter out simple bots 👏
Here's the form post code from JSFiddle
<form method="POST" action="<YOUR ZUPLO API URL HERE>">
<input type="text" name="name" value="" />
<input type="text" name="email" value="" />
<input type="text" style="display:hidden" name="hp" value="" />
<button>submit</button>
</form>