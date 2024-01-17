What's new on Zuplo?

January 17, 2024

Happy New Year from the team at Zuplo!

Firstly, we would like to thank you for your support in 2023; it's been our best year so far, and we are excited by the growth and feedback we have received. We are looking forward to 2024 and continuing this journey with you!

New year, better pricing #

We don't want anyone to be limited by how their team interacts with Zuplo (or have a silly shared account with a fake e-mail), so we're excited to increase the number of users on Free accounts from 1 to 5. Business accounts get a bump from 5 to 10 users. If you were paying for extra users, we've already adjusted your subscription!

A better UI (and CMD+K support!) #

We have added many functional and styling updates to the Portal UI. You will now find a toolbar at the bottom of the file editor, that will give you faster feedback on your project. We also added ⌘K support for more convenient keyboard navigation throughout the project - if you have ideas for ⌘K options, let us know!

We also added account-level analytics, which allows you to track total requests, bandwidth, and compute between all your projects, and improved our charts to be more useful and look extra spicy 🌶️.

API analytics and monetization with Moesif #

Moesif and Zuplo are partnering together to offer native integration in both platforms to connect your Zuplo API gateway with Moesif's platform for advanced analytics and API monetization. Read more about the integration in the announcement blog.

Tip: Request Validation based on OpenAPI #

OpenAPI is at the heart of Zuplo, and doing your server validation while still documenting the request body and parameter fields in your OpenAPI is double the work. In Zuplo, you can validate incoming requests (and responses) based on what you describe in your OpenAPI. Write once, enable the policy, and go chill 😎

That's it for today! If you have any questions, feedback, or suggestions, please let us know in our Discord server!