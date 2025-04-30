Zuplo Release v6.50.0
This release includes important improvements to error handling, and bug fixes to the GitLab integration. We’ve also made improvements to our project templates and development tooling.
New Features 🎉
- Improved error messages for invalid module imports - When importing modules incorrectly in your Zuplo project, you’ll now receive more helpful and descriptive error messages that make it easier to identify and fix import issues. This enhancement improves the developer experience when working with custom modules and policies.
Bug Fixes 🐛
-
Fixed virtual module namespace collisions - Resolved an issue where virtual modules could conflict with each other due to namespace collisions. Virtual modules are now properly namespaced to ensure they work reliably alongside other modules in your project.
-
Fixed GitLab integration infinite loop - Corrected a critical issue where fetching from GitLab repositories could cause infinite loops under certain conditions. This fix ensures stable and reliable synchronization with your GitLab repositories when using Zuplo’s source control integration.
Documentation 📚
- Added /hello route to project template - The default project template now
includes a
/helloroute example, making it easier for new users to understand how to create and configure routes in their Zuplo API gateway.
Other Changes 🔄
- Zudoku template enhancements - Updated the Zudoku documentation template to properly set Zuplo flags on scripts, ensuring better integration between Zuplo and the Dev Portal.