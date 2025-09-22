Introducing Audit Logs

Audit Logs are now available for Zuplo Enterprise customers. This feature provides a record of activities within your Zuplo account, including project modifications, configuration changes, team management, API key operations, and deployment activities. Each log entry includes information about the actor, affected resources, timestamp, and geographic context.

Available now as an add-on for Enterprise customers. Current enterprise customers can trial the feature for development and testing. Contact your account manager or sales@zuplo.com to enable it.

Audit Log Features #

90-day retention by default (extended retention available on request)

Immutable audit trails suitable for compliance requirements

Real-time activity logging

Detailed context including IP address, user agent, and location data

How to access Audit Logs #

Once enabled, Audit Logs can be found in the Zuplo Portal (Account Settings → Audit Logs). You will see the most recent activities as well as options to filter the events by date range, action type, actor or success/failure status.

Programmatic Access to Audit Logs #

Audit Log data is also available via the API using the /accounts/{accountName}/audit-logs endpoint. Query parameters are available for filtering and pagination (maximum 100 results per request, 30-day query range limit).

Note: During beta, not all events may be captured.

See the Audit Logs documentation for more information.