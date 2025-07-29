Developer Portal Migration to Zudoku - Action Required

July 29, 2025

The Zuplo Legacy Developer Portal will be sunset on November 15, 2025. Please ensure you migrate to the new portal experience before this date.

We're excited to announce the migration to our significantly upgraded Developer Portal experience, powered by Zudoku. This new portal delivers enhanced performance, modern design, and powerful new features for both you and your API consumers.

Zudoku-powered Developer Portals offer a significant upgrade, including:

Sleeker UI with improved layout and navigation

with improved layout and navigation Redesigned API Playground for more intuitive testing

for more intuitive testing Built-in API key management interface

interface Plugin-based auth with support for Auth0, Clerk, Supabase, and more

with support for Auth0, Clerk, Supabase, and more Powerful custom page development with MDX support

with MDX support Install custom modules to extend the functionality of your documentation

You can see all the available features in our Developer Portal documentation.

Migration Required #

You must migrate your Developer Portal by November 15, 2025 when our legacy portal will be discontinued.

Check your migration status:

Already migrated? Look for a docs folder with zudoku.config.tsx in your Zuplo project

Look for a folder with in your Zuplo project Need to migrate? No zudoku.config.tsx file means you need to migrate before November 15, 2025.

How to Migrate #

There are two options for migrating your legacy portal to the new experience:

CLI Migration - Fastest approach using our command line tool

- Fastest approach using our command line tool Manual Migration - Hands-on approach with step-by-step guidance

Our migration guide has all the steps you need to follow.