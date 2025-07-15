Release v6.57.0

July 15, 2025

This release introduces enhanced debugging capabilities for MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers, implements OAuth protected resource discovery, and improves network reliability with automatic retry mechanisms. Additionally, we've fixed an issue with JWT service expiration times.

New Features 🎉 #

MCP Server Handler Debug Mode We've added a debug mode for MCP Server handlers, making it easier to troubleshoot and develop your Model Context Protocol integrations. This enhancement provides better visibility into MCP server operations during development and testing. Learn more about MCP in Zuplo.

OAuth Protected Resource Discovery Implemented support for OAuth RFC 9728's .well-known/oauth-protected-resource endpoint for MCP OAuth flows. This standardized endpoint enables automatic discovery of OAuth-protected resources, simplifying the integration process for MCP-enabled applications. Read our guide on introducing remote MCP servers.

Enhanced Metrics Retry and Error Handling Improved the metrics functionality to automatically retry on network errors and timeouts, providing better resilience for API calls. This enhancement is now used when sending metrics to vector, ensuring more reliable telemetry data collection even during temporary network issues.

Bug Fixes 🐛 #

JWT Service Expiration Time Fix Fixed an issue with JWT service expiration time handling and export options. This ensures proper token validation and prevents authentication issues related to incorrect expiration timestamps. For more information on JWT authentication, see our JWT API authentication guide.