Copy page Caching Cache at the gateway

The Caching policy ( caching-inbound ) stores a response inside the gateway and replays it for the next identical request. On a hit the policy answers from the inbound pipeline and the backend never sees the request at all, which is the whole point when the backend is the slow, rate-limited, or expensive part of the system.

When the gateway cache is the right layer

Gateway caching earns its place in three situations.

No CDN sits in front of the gateway. Traffic goes straight to Zuplo, so the gateway is the only place a response can be reused. This is the common case for internal APIs, partner APIs, and anything served directly from a Zuplo domain.

The backend is slow, rate-limited, or billed per call. A catalog search endpoint that takes 900 ms of database time, or an upstream provider that allows 10 requests per second and charges per lookup, is worth protecting even when a CDN also caches. A 60-second TTL on an endpoint receiving 200 requests per minute turns 12,000 backend calls per hour into 60.

The response must not leave the gateway boundary. Data that policy or compliance keeps off a third-party edge network can still be cached, because the entry lives inside your Zuplo environment rather than in CDN storage.

If a CDN already fronts your gateway, cache there first. A CDN hit is served from a point of presence near the caller and never touches Zuplo at all, so it is both cheaper and faster than a gateway hit. See Cache at the CDN for the cdn-cache-control-outbound policy. Use the gateway cache for what the CDN can't cover, not as a duplicate layer.

How it works

The policy builds a cache key from the request, looks it up, and either answers immediately or lets the request continue to the handler and stores the result on the way out. By default the key covers the request method, the URL path, and the query parameters, plus the Authorization header, any headers you name, and the cacheId value. Two requests share an entry only when every one of those parts matches.

Client Caching policy Backend GET /products?page=1 (miss) Forward request 200 OK 200 OK, response stored GET /products?page=1 (hit) 200 OK from cache Press enter or space to select a node. You can then use the arrow keys to move the node around. Press delete to remove it and escape to cancel. Press enter or space to select an edge. You can then press delete to remove it or escape to cancel.

The second request never reaches the backend. Neither does anything else the route would normally do after the caching policy: a hit short-circuits the rest of the pipeline.

Add the policy to a route

Add the policy to config/policies.json . This example caches GET responses for five minutes and keys them by locale.

Code Code { "policies" : [ { "name" : "product-cache" , "policyType" : "caching-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "CachingInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "expirationSecondsTtl" : 300 , "cacheHttpMethods" : [ "GET" ], "statusCodes" : [ 200 , 404 ], "headers" : [ "Accept-Language" ], "cacheId" : "$env(CACHE_ID)" , "dangerouslyIgnoreAuthorizationHeader" : false } } } ] }

Every option is optional. The defaults are:

Option Default What it controls expirationSecondsTtl 60 How long an entry stays valid, in seconds cacheHttpMethods ["GET"] Which methods are cached statusCodes [200, 206, 301, 302, 303, 404, 410] Which response status codes are stored headers [] Extra request headers folded into the cache key cacheId none An arbitrary string in the key, used for busting dangerouslyIgnoreAuthorizationHeader false Whether to drop Authorization from the key

cacheHttpMethods accepts GET , POST , PUT , PATCH , DELETE , and HEAD . Caching a method that changes state is almost always a mistake; leave the default unless you have a read-only POST endpoint such as a search query.

Then reference the policy by name on the route:

Code Code { "paths" : { "/products" : { "get" : { "operationId" : "list-products" , "x-zuplo-route" : { "handler" : { "export" : "urlForwardHandler" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "baseUrl" : "https://api.example.com" } }, "policies" : { "inbound" : [ "product-cache" ] } } } } } }

The string in policies.inbound must match the policy's name exactly. Put the caching policy after authentication policies so that unauthenticated requests are rejected before they can read from or write to the cache.

Shape the cache key with headers

The headers option adds request headers to the key. Use it when the backend returns a genuinely different body for different values of that header.

Accept — an endpoint that serves both application/json and text/csv needs "headers": ["Accept"] . Without it, the first caller to ask for CSV poisons the entry for every JSON caller for the rest of the TTL. Two media types double the number of entries, which costs nothing.

Accept-Language — a catalog that localizes product names needs "headers": ["Accept-Language"] . With five supported locales and 500 distinct product URLs the cache holds 2,500 entries instead of 500, and the hit rate within each locale is unchanged, because callers sharing a locale share an entry.

Every header you add multiplies the key space by the number of distinct values it carries in real traffic, which is why User-Agent is the classic mistake: 50,000 daily callers present tens of thousands of distinct strings, so nearly every entry is written once and read never. The hit rate collapses to near zero and the cache becomes pure overhead. To vary by device, normalize the variation into a handful of values in an earlier policy and key on that instead.

Cache authenticated responses

dangerouslyIgnoreAuthorizationHeader defaults to false , which means the Authorization header is part of the cache key. Each bearer token or API key gets its own entry, so one caller can never be served another caller's response. Keep this default for anything user-specific.

Setting it to true removes Authorization from the key, and every authorized caller shares one entry. That is legitimate in exactly one situation: the response body is byte-identical for every caller who is allowed through — the credential gates access but does not change the data. A shared reference table, a public price list behind an API key, and a service status document all qualify, and all benefit, because a single entry now absorbs traffic from every consumer instead of one entry per token.

If the response varies by caller in any way — a tenant ID in the payload, a filtered result set, a personalized field — setting dangerouslyIgnoreAuthorizationHeader to true serves the first caller's data to everyone else on that route until the TTL expires. Nothing errors and nothing logs; the disclosure is silent. Verify that two different authorized callers receive identical bytes before you enable it.

cacheId is an arbitrary string folded into the cache key. Change the string and every previously stored key becomes unreachable at once. Drive it from an environment variable so you can change it without editing code:

Code Code { "options" : { "expirationSecondsTtl" : 300 , "cacheId" : "$env(CACHE_ID)" } }

Set CACHE_ID to a timestamp such as 2026-08-03-14-05 in your environment variables. To flush, update the variable to a new value and redeploy. Every key the policy computes now carries the new string, so no request matches an old entry. The orphaned entries stay in storage until their TTL expires, but nothing serves them. A deployment on its own flushes nothing — only a change to the value does. Give each policy that needs independent invalidation its own variable; policies that share a variable flush together.

This is the entire invalidation story for the gateway cache. No purge API exists, and no way to evict a single key. Plan around it: pick a TTL you are willing to serve stale data for, and treat cacheId as the emergency lever rather than part of a normal write path.

Clients can also bust their own reads by adding a version or timestamp query parameter. Query parameters are part of the key by default, so a new value misses and fetches fresh data.

Choose a TTL

expirationSecondsTtl defaults to 60 seconds. Pick a value from how fast the underlying data actually changes, not from how fast you would like responses to be — the TTL is the maximum staleness a caller can observe.

Data volatility TTL Example endpoints Static 3600 s and up /v1/countries , /v1/currencies , /v1/plans , published documentation Semi-dynamic 300–3600 s /v1/products/{id} , /v1/venues , /v1/categories , marketing content Frequently changing 60–300 s /v1/search?q= , /v1/showtimes , /v1/inventory , dashboards

Anything that must reflect a write immediately — carts, seat holds, balances, order status — does not belong in a response cache at any TTL. Start at the short end of the range and lengthen it once you have measured the hit rate. A TTL far below the interval between requests to a given key produces almost no hits while still paying the write cost on every response.

Limitations

Cache entries are local to a zone. Each Zuplo data center keeps its own copy, so the first request for a key in a given region is always a miss even when the same key is warm elsewhere. Expect a lower hit rate on globally distributed traffic than a single-region test suggests.

There is no selective purge. Entries expire on their TTL or become unreachable when cacheId changes. No API evicts a single key.

Streaming responses are not cached, and very large bodies are a poor fit — the gateway has to hold the whole response to store it.

A hit skips the rest of the pipeline. Outbound policies do not run when the caching policy answers from storage, so an outbound policy cannot be the sole author of a header that must appear on every response.

Do not combine with cdn-cache-control-outbound Never put caching-inbound and cdn-cache-control-outbound on the same route. caching-inbound answers a hit from the inbound pipeline, which short-circuits the route before outbound policies run, so the CDN policy never executes on a hit. The CDN then receives the copy that caching-inbound stored, and caching-inbound sanitizes every copy it stores: it drops several CDN cache headers (exactly which ones depends on the CDN) and overwrites Cache-Control with its own s-maxage (its TTL, 60 seconds by default). The edge and client TTLs collapse into one number. Misses run the full outbound stack and look completely correct, so the defect appears only once the cache warms, and nothing logs it. Pick one layer per route.

Specialized caches

Two policies key on payload shape rather than on bytes, and beat this policy on the traffic they are built for:

GraphQL Cache normalizes a GraphQL document and its variables before hashing, so two semantically identical queries share an entry even when their bodies differ.

Semantic Cache matches requests by meaning rather than exact text, which is what makes caching viable in front of an LLM.

To cache a fragment of a response rather than all of it, or to drive the cache from your own code, see Build a custom caching policy and ZoneCache.