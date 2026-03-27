Documentation
Zuplo Documentation
Build, secure, and scale APIs with a fully-managed, programmable API gateway. Deploy globally in seconds with Git-based workflows.
API Management
Authentication, rate limiting, policies, and more. Build production-ready APIs at scale.
AI Gateway
Manage multiple AI providers through a single API with observability and cost controls.
MCP Server
Connect your APIs to AI assistants using the Model Context Protocol.
Developer Portal
Interactive API documentation with built-in testing and self-serve API key management.
Get started
Core features
Deploy and operate
Source Control & DeploymentsGit-based workflows with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, or Azure DevOps
Hosting OptionsManaged edge, managed dedicated, or self-hosted deployments
ObservabilityIntegrate with Datadog, New Relic, Splunk, and other providers
Programming APIExtend Zuplo with TypeScript using the request pipeline and runtime APIs
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