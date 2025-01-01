// Example HAProxy configuration with Lua script for shared secret validation

// First, ensure Lua is enabled in your HAProxy configuration

global

lua - load / etc / haproxy / validate_secret.lua

frontend my_frontend

bind * : 80

http - request lua.validate_secret

# Define the backend to forward requests to if validated

default_backend my_backend

backend my_backend

server my_server localhost: 8080

// Lua script: /etc/haproxy/validate_secret.lua

core. register_action ( "validate_secret" , { "http-req" }, function (txn)

-- Fetch the shared secret from environment variable

local expected_secret = os. getenv ( "SHARED_SECRET" )

if not expected_secret then

txn: set_var ( "txn.error_message" , "Server configuration error" )

txn: done ()

return txn: send_response ( 500 , "Internal Server Error" , txn: get_var ( "txn.error_message" ))

end

-- Get the secret from the HTTP header

local secret = txn.req: get_header ( "x-shared-secret" )

if not secret then

txn: set_var ( "txn.error_message" , "No secret provided" )

txn: done ()

return txn: send_response ( 401 , "Unauthorized" , txn: get_var ( "txn.error_message" ))

end

-- Perform a timing - safe comparison

if #secret ~= #expected_secret then

txn: set_var ( "txn.error_message" , "Invalid secret" )

txn: done ()

return txn: send_response ( 401 , "Unauthorized" , txn: get_var ( "txn.error_message" ))

end

local matched = 0

for i = 1 , #secret do

if secret: byte (i) ~= expected_secret: byte (i) then

matched = 1

end

end

if matched == 1 then

txn: set_var ( "txn.error_message" , "Invalid secret" )

txn: done ()

return txn: send_response ( 401 , "Unauthorized" , txn: get_var ( "txn.error_message" ))

end

-- If no error , proceed to the backend

txn: done ()