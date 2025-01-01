API Key Authentication
Secure Your HAProxy API with API Keys
The Zuplo API Gateway protects your backend API from unauthorized access, abuse, and overload. Add API key authentication to your HAProxy API in minutes.
Secure Access
Authenticate every request before it reaches your backend.
Control Costs
Set rate limits and quotas to prevent runaway usage.
Ensure Reliability
Shield your backend from overload with traffic management.
How it works
The Zuplo API Gateway sits between your clients and your HAProxy backend, providing a secure layer of protection and control.
Customer VPC
Step-by-step tutorial
It takes only a few minutes to put Zuplo in front of your HAProxy backend, adding API key authentication, and configuring your origin to trust requests from Zuplo using shared secrets.
Create a Route in Zuplo
First, create a new route in your Zuplo project that will proxy requests to your HAProxy backend. This route will be the entry point for your API consumers.
📄 OpenAPI native. Import your existing OpenAPI spec to instantly create routes and power your API documentation .
Add API Key Authentication Policy
Add the API Key Authentication policy to your route. This policy validates incoming API keys and ensures only authorized consumers can access your API.
🔐 Leaked key? No problem. As a GitHub Secret Scanning partner, Zuplo can automatically revoke exposed keys before they can be exploited.
Add Set Header Policy
Add the Set Header policy to your route. This policy sets the shared secret header on requests to ensure only requests from Zuplo are accepted by your API.
Secure Your HAProxy API with the Shared Secret
Configure your HAProxy backend to validate the shared secret header set by Zuplo. This ensures that only requests coming through your Zuplo gateway are accepted.
// Example HAProxy configuration with Lua script for shared secret validation
// First, ensure Lua is enabled in your HAProxy configuration
global
lua-load /etc/haproxy/validate_secret.lua
frontend my_frontend
bind *:80
http-request lua.validate_secret
# Define the backend to forward requests to if validated
default_backend my_backend
backend my_backend
server my_server localhost:8080
// Lua script: /etc/haproxy/validate_secret.lua
core.register_action("validate_secret", {"http-req"}, function(txn)
-- Fetch the shared secret from environment variable
local expected_secret = os.getenv("SHARED_SECRET")
if not expected_secret then
txn:set_var("txn.error_message", "Server configuration error")
txn:done()
return txn:send_response(500, "Internal Server Error", txn:get_var("txn.error_message"))
end
-- Get the secret from the HTTP header
local secret = txn.req:get_header("x-shared-secret")
if not secret then
txn:set_var("txn.error_message", "No secret provided")
txn:done()
return txn:send_response(401, "Unauthorized", txn:get_var("txn.error_message"))
end
-- Perform a timing-safe comparison
if #secret ~= #expected_secret then
txn:set_var("txn.error_message", "Invalid secret")
txn:done()
return txn:send_response(401, "Unauthorized", txn:get_var("txn.error_message"))
end
local matched = 0
for i = 1, #secret do
if secret:byte(i) ~= expected_secret:byte(i) then
matched = 1
end
end
if matched == 1 then
txn:set_var("txn.error_message", "Invalid secret")
txn:done()
return txn:send_response(401, "Unauthorized", txn:get_var("txn.error_message"))
end
-- If no error, proceed to the backend
txn:done()
end)
Call Your API Through Zuplo
Now you can call your API through Zuplo using an API key. The request will be authenticated at the gateway, and securely forwarded to your HAProxy backend.
curl -X GET \
'https://your-api.zuplo.dev/your-route' \
-H 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY'
Ready to secure your API?
Get started with Zuplo for free and add API key authentication to your HAProxy API in minutes.