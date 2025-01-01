API Key Authentication
Secure Your Phalcon API with API Keys
The Zuplo API Gateway protects your backend API from unauthorized access, abuse, and overload. Add API key authentication to your Phalcon API in minutes.
Secure Access
Authenticate every request before it reaches your backend.
Control Costs
Set rate limits and quotas to prevent runaway usage.
Ensure Reliability
Shield your backend from overload with traffic management.
How it works
The Zuplo API Gateway sits between your clients and your Phalcon backend, providing a secure layer of protection and control.
Customer VPC
Step-by-step tutorial
It takes only a few minutes to put Zuplo in front of your Phalcon backend, adding API key authentication, and configuring your origin to trust requests from Zuplo using shared secrets.
Create a Route in Zuplo
First, create a new route in your Zuplo project that will proxy requests to your Phalcon backend. This route will be the entry point for your API consumers.
📄 OpenAPI native. Import your existing OpenAPI spec to instantly create routes and power your API documentation .
Add API Key Authentication Policy
Add the API Key Authentication policy to your route. This policy validates incoming API keys and ensures only authorized consumers can access your API.
🔐 Leaked key? No problem. As a GitHub Secret Scanning partner, Zuplo can automatically revoke exposed keys before they can be exploited.
Add Set Header Policy
Add the Set Header policy to your route. This policy sets the shared secret header on requests to ensure only requests from Zuplo are accepted by your API.
Secure Your Phalcon API with the Shared Secret
Configure your Phalcon backend to validate the shared secret header set by Zuplo. This ensures that only requests coming through your Zuplo gateway are accepted.
use Phalcon\Mvc\Micro;
use Phalcon\Http\Response;
use Phalcon\Config;
// Load environment variables
$sharedSecret = getenv('SHARED_SECRET');
if (!$sharedSecret) {
throw new Exception('Server configuration error: SHARED_SECRET not set.');
}
$app = new Micro();
// Middleware to validate shared secret header
$app->before(function () use ($app, $sharedSecret) {
$request = $app->request;
$response = new Response();
$secret = $request->getHeader('X-Shared-Secret');
if (!$secret) {
$response->setStatusCode(401, 'Unauthorized')
->setJsonContent(['error' => 'No secret provided'])
->send();
return false;
}
// Use hash_equals to prevent timing attacks
if (!hash_equals($sharedSecret, $secret)) {
$response->setStatusCode(401, 'Unauthorized')
->setJsonContent(['error' => 'Invalid secret'])
->send();
return false;
}
return true;
});
// Example route protected by the middleware
$app->get('/protected', function () {
return json_encode([
'message' => 'Access granted'
]);
});
// Error handling
$app->error(function ($exception) use ($app) {
$response = new Response();
$response->setStatusCode(500, 'Internal Server Error')
->setJsonContent(['error' => $exception->getMessage()])
->send();
return false;
});
$app->handle($_SERVER["REQUEST_URI"]);
Call Your API Through Zuplo
Now you can call your API through Zuplo using an API key. The request will be authenticated at the gateway, and securely forwarded to your Phalcon backend.
curl -X GET \
'https://your-api.zuplo.dev/your-route' \
-H 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY'
Ready to secure your API?
Get started with Zuplo for free and add API key authentication to your Phalcon API in minutes.