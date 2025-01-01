API Key Authentication
Secure Your Masonite API with API Keys
The Zuplo API Gateway protects your backend API from unauthorized access, abuse, and overload. Add API key authentication to your Masonite API in minutes.
Secure Access
Authenticate every request before it reaches your backend.
Control Costs
Set rate limits and quotas to prevent runaway usage.
Ensure Reliability
Shield your backend from overload with traffic management.
How it works
The Zuplo API Gateway sits between your clients and your Masonite backend, providing a secure layer of protection and control.
Customer VPC
Step-by-step tutorial
It takes only a few minutes to put Zuplo in front of your Masonite backend, adding API key authentication, and configuring your origin to trust requests from Zuplo using shared secrets.
Create a Route in Zuplo
First, create a new route in your Zuplo project that will proxy requests to your Masonite backend. This route will be the entry point for your API consumers.
📄 OpenAPI native. Import your existing OpenAPI spec to instantly create routes and power your API documentation .
Add API Key Authentication Policy
Add the API Key Authentication policy to your route. This policy validates incoming API keys and ensures only authorized consumers can access your API.
🔐 Leaked key? No problem. As a GitHub Secret Scanning partner, Zuplo can automatically revoke exposed keys before they can be exploited.
Add Set Header Policy
Add the Set Header policy to your route. This policy sets the shared secret header on requests to ensure only requests from Zuplo are accepted by your API.
Secure Your Masonite API with the Shared Secret
Configure your Masonite backend to validate the shared secret header set by Zuplo. This ensures that only requests coming through your Zuplo gateway are accepted.
from masonite.routes import Route
from masonite.request import Request
from masonite.response import Response
from masonite.environment import env
from cryptography.hazmat.primitives import hashes, hmac
import hmac as py_hmac
def secure_compare(val1, val2):
# Use HMAC to perform a timing-safe comparison
return py_hmac.compare_digest(val1, val2)
def ValidateSharedSecret(request: Request, response: Response):
secret = request.header('x-shared-secret')
expected_secret = env('SHARED_SECRET')
if not expected_secret:
return response.json({'error': 'Server configuration error'}, status=500)
if not secret:
return response.json({'error': 'No secret provided'}, status=401)
if not secure_compare(secret.encode('utf-8'), expected_secret.encode('utf-8')):
return response.json({'error': 'Invalid secret'}, status=401)
return request
ROUTES = [
Route.get('/protected', 'MyController@protected').middleware(ValidateSharedSecret),
]
# Example controller
class MyController:
def protected(self, request: Request):
return {'message': 'Access granted'}
Call Your API Through Zuplo
Now you can call your API through Zuplo using an API key. The request will be authenticated at the gateway, and securely forwarded to your Masonite backend.
curl -X GET \
'https://your-api.zuplo.dev/your-route' \
-H 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY'
Ready to secure your API?
Get started with Zuplo for free and add API key authentication to your Masonite API in minutes.