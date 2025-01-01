API Key Authentication
Secure Your Hummingbird API with API Keys
The Zuplo API Gateway protects your backend API from unauthorized access, abuse, and overload. Add API key authentication to your Hummingbird API in minutes.
Secure Access
Authenticate every request before it reaches your backend.
Control Costs
Set rate limits and quotas to prevent runaway usage.
Ensure Reliability
Shield your backend from overload with traffic management.
How it works
The Zuplo API Gateway sits between your clients and your Hummingbird backend, providing a secure layer of protection and control.
Customer VPC
Step-by-step tutorial
It takes only a few minutes to put Zuplo in front of your Hummingbird backend, adding API key authentication, and configuring your origin to trust requests from Zuplo using shared secrets.
Create a Route in Zuplo
First, create a new route in your Zuplo project that will proxy requests to your Hummingbird backend. This route will be the entry point for your API consumers.
📄 OpenAPI native. Import your existing OpenAPI spec to instantly create routes and power your API documentation .
Add API Key Authentication Policy
Add the API Key Authentication policy to your route. This policy validates incoming API keys and ensures only authorized consumers can access your API.
🔐 Leaked key? No problem. As a GitHub Secret Scanning partner, Zuplo can automatically revoke exposed keys before they can be exploited.
Add Set Header Policy
Add the Set Header policy to your route. This policy sets the shared secret header on requests to ensure only requests from Zuplo are accepted by your API.
Secure Your Hummingbird API with the Shared Secret
Configure your Hummingbird backend to validate the shared secret header set by Zuplo. This ensures that only requests coming through your Zuplo gateway are accepted.
import Hummingbird
import HummingbirdFoundation
import Crypto
struct ValidateSharedSecret: HBMiddleware {
func apply(to request: HBRequest, next: HBResponder) -> EventLoopFuture<HBResponse> {
// Retrieve shared secret from environment variable
guard let expectedSecret = ProcessInfo.processInfo.environment["SHARED_SECRET"] else {
return request.failure(HBHTTPResponseError(.internalServerError, message: "Server configuration error"))
}
// Retrieve the header
guard let secret = request.headers["x-shared-secret"].first else {
return request.failure(HBHTTPResponseError(.unauthorized, message: "No secret provided"))
}
// Compare secrets using a timing-safe method
let expectedSecretData = [UInt8](expectedSecret.utf8)
let secretData = [UInt8](secret.utf8)
guard expectedSecretData.count == secretData.count,
expectedSecretData.withUnsafeBytes { expBytes in
secretData.withUnsafeBytes { secBytes in
crypto_compare(expBytes, secBytes) == 0
}
} else {
return request.failure(HBHTTPResponseError(.unauthorized, message: "Invalid secret"))
}
return next.respond(to: request)
}
}
let app = HBApplication()
app.router.add(middleware: ValidateSharedSecret())
app.router.get("/protected") { request -> String in
return "Access granted"
}
try app.start()
Call Your API Through Zuplo
Now you can call your API through Zuplo using an API key. The request will be authenticated at the gateway, and securely forwarded to your Hummingbird backend.
curl -X GET \
'https://your-api.zuplo.dev/your-route' \
-H 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY'
Ready to secure your API?
Get started with Zuplo for free and add API key authentication to your Hummingbird API in minutes.