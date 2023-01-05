Auth Helper for Supabase JWT tokens

We've recently been playing with Supabase a lot and showing how Zuplo can help you take your Supabase backend and go "API-first".

Often times, this requires you to have a JWT token from Supabase for testing. Since we're very focused on the API and backend of your infrastructure I got tired of creating test websites to login to Supabase and get myself a valid JWT. For that reason, we created a free online tool to help you get a JWT token from supabase for testing.

It's easy to use and the instructions are on the homepage. Also, check out this short video for a quick guide:

It's open source too - contribute on github

#Supabase#JWT API Authentication
