Using jose to validate a Firebase JWT token
We're working on adding support for Firebase auth to Zuplo (as we did with
Supabase) and in doing so came across their JWT signing approach which is one of
the more unusual. They sign their tokens with certs and they publish these certs
at a well-known URL:
https://www.googleapis.com/service_accounts/v1/metadata/x509/securetoken@system.gserviceaccount.com.
It took us a while to work out how to validate these JWT tokens using our
preferred library: Jose.
Hopefully this will save you some time if you're trying to do the same thing.
Note that we cache the certs in memory since they do not change often
(hopefully!).
Hope you find that useful. Of course, you could always sign up for a free Zuplo
account at portal.zuplo.com
and get Firebase JWT auth as easy as configuring a policy 👏 👏 👏