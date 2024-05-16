May 16, 2024

April's Product Release

We aren't joking when we say we are reinventing API management. Over the past few months, we've shipped new changes to Zuplo to make it easier than ever to ship, secure, and monetize APIs you are proud of from day one. Enough talking; let's show you what we've done in Q1 of 2024.

You can now monetize your APIs with Zuplo #

Enabling developers to monetize their APIs in the easiest way possible was one of the goals we aimed to achieve in our reinventing API management plan. In case you missed our original announcement earlier this year, API monetization is now live on Zuplo 🎉

This is a big step for the API economy, developers, and all of us at Zuplo. Since its launch, we've shipped new improvements, such as better error handling for Stripe webhooks, improved documentation, additional logging, and editable plans. API monetization is available to all Zuplo users and can be configured through the Zuplo portal. Want to Monetize your APIs? Try our API monetization today.

We've added new policies #

We have many in-built policies on Zuplo that make it easy to handle things like authentication, validation, and request modification. We decided to add two more policies to the catalog: the API Brownout policy and the Curity Phantom Token policy.

Improved portal #

To enhance your experience and productivity, we’ve made improvements to the Zuplo portal. Some of these include a new layout and fonts, CMD+K navigation, services section, and usage dashboard. These improvements are part of our ongoing effort to make the Zuplo developer portal more user-friendly and functional. Stay tuned for more updates 😉

AI-powered documentation search #

Away from the hype, AI is indeed changing the game. To improve the developer experience on our documentation, we've added Inkeep's new documentation search and AI assistance to our documentation site. This will enable you to quickly search for relevant documentation and get AI-powered assistance for common questions.

Unified dev and production environments #

Previously, we had separate infrastructures for development environments (working copy) and production APIs. We've unified our dev and prod environments to reduce the likelihood of unexpected issues after deployment due to the differences between dev and prod.

This unified infrastructure will enable developers to test changes in a distributed environment similar to production and handle increased loads to better represent production performance.

That's all for now, but we'll be back with more updates about our new releases. If you have any feedback or suggestions, we would love to hear from you on our Discord channel. Here's a meme to keep you going until next time 😂👇