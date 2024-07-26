July 26, 2024

Tutorial: How to Quota an API

What are API Quotas? #

API quotas are usage limits set by an API provider to regulate how much and how frequently a client (user or application) can request or consume the provider’s services. These limits help ensure fair resource distribution, prevent abuse, and protect the overall reliability and performance of the API. Examples include daily request limits, request rate limits, and data transfer caps.

Tutorial: Implementing API Quotas #

In this video we show you just how easy it is to quota an API with Zuplo!

Length: 6 minutes