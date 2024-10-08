October 8, 2024

Tutorial: How to Combine API Calls

Why Combine API Calls? #

Combining API calls is useful because it can reduce the number of separate requests and responses, thereby lowering network overhead and improving performance. It also simplifies the workflow for retrieving related data in a single operation, making the integration more efficient and easier to maintain.

What is API Orchestration? #

API orchestration refers to coordinating multiple API calls—often involving different services or microservices—into a single workflow or process. It centralizes logic for handling data flows, sequencing requests, and applying transformations, reducing complexity and improving maintainability.

Tutorial: How to Combine Multiple API Calls #

In this video, we will show you how to use a gateway like Zuplo to reduce the number of API calls your client application has to make. Using orchestration to combine calls in parallel via a single request will improve performance and create a better experience for your users. This is particularly useful for mobile applications where a single request would be more efficient.

Length: 4 minutes