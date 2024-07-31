API Authentication Articles and Best Practices

A collection of API Authentication articles, including best practices, guides, and tutorials. Stay updated with the latest in API Authentication

Related Topics:
API SecurityAPI Key AuthenticationJWT API AuthenticationAuth0Clerk
By Adrian Machado - 7/31/2024

Simple HTTP Authentication: A Beginner’s Guide

By Josh Twist - 7/19/2024

Tips and Best Practices for API Authentication

By Abdallah Abedraba - 9/26/2023

User-level auth in your Supabase API - Supaweek Day 2

By Nate Totten - 9/11/2023

Backend for Frontend (BFF) Authentication

By Nate Totten - 7/16/2023

Zero Downtime migration of API Authentication

By Josh Twist - 5/11/2022

The three pillars of an API program

By Josh Twist - 3/21/2022

Basic Authentication and Environment Variables

API Key Authentication Articles

More API Authentication articles, but with a focus on API Key Authentication. View all

By Josh Twist - 7/9/2024

Adding API Key Authentication to a Firestore API

By Joel Hans - 3/7/2024

Rebuttal: API keys can do everything

By Abdallah Abedraba - 10/23/2023

Optimize Time-To-First-Call with API key auth

JWT API Authentication Articles

More API Authentication articles, but with a focus on JWT API Authentication. View all

By Nate Totten - 9/14/2023

Using PropelAuth to secure your API at the Gateway

By Josh Twist - 6/27/2023

Generate Firebase JWT tokens in seconds

By Josh Twist - 4/5/2023

Using jose to validate a Firebase JWT token

Auth0 Articles

More API Authentication articles, but with a focus on Auth0. View all

By Nate Totten - 10/19/2022

Using Cloudflare Workers to Optimize Auth0 Universal Login

By Josh Twist - 3/17/2022

Smart API routing by Auth0 JWT Contents

By Josh Twist - 3/16/2022

JWT Authentication with Auth0

Clerk Articles

More API Authentication articles, but with a focus on Clerk. View all

By Nate Totten - 4/24/2024

Integrating Clerk With Zuplo For Seamless API Authentication

Designed for Developers, Made for the Edge

Start for FreeRead docs