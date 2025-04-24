API Design Articles and Best Practices

What are the key principles of API Design? Key principles include simplicity, consistency, and usability. APIs should be intuitive, follow established conventions, and provide clear documentation to enhance developer experience.

How do I choose between REST and GraphQL for API Design? REST is ideal for CRUD operations and simple data retrieval, while GraphQL excels in complex queries and flexible data fetching. Choose based on your application’s needs and the complexity of data relationships.

What role does versioning play in API Design? Versioning allows you to introduce changes without breaking existing clients. Common strategies include URI versioning (e.g., /v1/resource) or using headers to specify versions.