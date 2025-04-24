API Design Articles and Best Practices
A collection of API Design articles, including best practices, guides, and tutorials. Stay updated with the latest in API Design.
By Adrian Machado - 4/24/2025
A Developer's Guide to SOAP APIs
By Adrian Machado - 3/24/2025
REST or gRPC? A Guide to Efficient API Design
By Adrian Machado - 12/12/2024
Generate an OpenAPI From Your Database
By Adrian Machado - 12/4/2024
Automatically Generate REST and GraphQL APIs From Your Database
By Adrian Machado - 11/20/2024
How to Convert a SQL Query to an API Request
By Nate Totten - 5/10/2023
GraphQL vs REST: Choosing the Right API Design for Your Audience
API Design Frequently Asked Questions
What are the key principles of API Design?
Key principles include simplicity, consistency, and usability. APIs should be intuitive, follow established conventions, and provide clear documentation to enhance developer experience.
How do I choose between REST and GraphQL for API Design?
REST is ideal for CRUD operations and simple data retrieval, while GraphQL excels in complex queries and flexible data fetching. Choose based on your application’s needs and the complexity of data relationships.
What role does versioning play in API Design?
Versioning allows you to introduce changes without breaking existing clients. Common strategies include URI versioning (e.g., /v1/resource) or using headers to specify versions.
How can I ensure my API is user-friendly?
Focus on clear naming conventions, comprehensive documentation, and consistent error handling. Providing SDKs or client libraries can also enhance usability for developers.