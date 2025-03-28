March 28, 2025

We’ve introduced a new default compatibility date for projects created after

March 27, 2025, which includes some breaking changes that improve the overall behavior of Zuplo APIs.

The new default compatibility date is 2025-02-06.

Previously, special characters in open-api formatted URLs were not escaped. This led to unintended behavior where regex patterns could be included, even though OpenAPI format URLs don’t support regex. This has now been fixed—all special characters are escaped.

Additionally, some Zuplo log plugins could be enabled using undocumented environment variables and special properties on context.custom to set global log attributes.

These legacy features, which predate the current plugin system, have now been removed.

Log plugins should now be enabled using the documented plugin system.

For full details on compatibility dates and the changes they include, see our documentation.