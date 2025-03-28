We’ve introduced a new default compatibility date for projects created after
March 27, 2025, which includes some breaking changes that improve the overall behavior of Zuplo APIs.
The new default compatibility date is 2025-02-06.
Previously, special characters in
open-api formatted URLs were not escaped.
This led to unintended behavior where regex patterns could be included, even
though OpenAPI format URLs don’t support regex. This has now been fixed—all
special characters are escaped.
Additionally, some Zuplo log plugins could be enabled using undocumented
environment variables and special properties on
context.custom to set global
log attributes.
These legacy features, which predate the current plugin system, have now been removed.
Log plugins should now be enabled using the documented plugin system.
For full details on compatibility dates and the changes they include, see our documentation.