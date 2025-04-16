Zuplo Release v6.49.0
This release brings improvements to the Zuplo CLI authentication experience and bug fixes.
New Features 🎉
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Enhanced CLI Authentication with Refresh Tokens - The Zuplo CLI now supports refresh tokens for improved authentication persistence. This update provides a more seamless experience when working with the CLI, eliminating the need for frequent re-authentication. Learn more about local development with Zuplo CLI.
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Account Deletion Capability - Users can now permanently delete their Zuplo accounts through the portal. This self-service feature provides full control over account management. See the account deletion guide for more details.
Bug Fixes 🐛
- Request Logging Enhancement - Moved request received logging earlier in the handler for improved observability and debugging capabilities.