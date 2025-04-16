Zuplo
Changelog

Zuplo Release v6.49.0

This release brings improvements to the Zuplo CLI authentication experience and bug fixes.

New Features 🎉

  • Enhanced CLI Authentication with Refresh Tokens - The Zuplo CLI now supports refresh tokens for improved authentication persistence. This update provides a more seamless experience when working with the CLI, eliminating the need for frequent re-authentication. Learn more about local development with Zuplo CLI.

  • Account Deletion Capability - Users can now permanently delete their Zuplo accounts through the portal. This self-service feature provides full control over account management. See the account deletion guide for more details.

Bug Fixes 🐛

  • Request Logging Enhancement - Moved request received logging earlier in the handler for improved observability and debugging capabilities.