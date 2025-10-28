Zuplo logo
October 28, 2025
1 min read

GitHub Deployment Status Updates & PR Comments

We've enhanced our GitHub integration to keep you better informed about your Zuplo deployments. When you connect GitHub to your project, we'll now automatically:

This means you'll catch critical information, such as failed builds, right in your GitHub workflow, without having to check multiple places. No more missed deprecation notices or deployment status checks.