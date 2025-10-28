GitHub Deployment Status Updates & PR Comments

October 28, 2025

We've enhanced our GitHub integration to keep you better informed about your Zuplo deployments. When you connect GitHub to your project, we'll now automatically:

Update deployment statuses for both your API and Developer Portal directly on your commits

Post PR comments for important updates you shouldn't miss, such as the upcoming sunset of our legacy Developer Portal on November 15, 2025

This means you'll catch critical information, such as failed builds, right in your GitHub workflow, without having to check multiple places. No more missed deprecation notices or deployment status checks.