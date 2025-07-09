Release v6.56.0

This release introduces configurable memory sizing for the MemoryZoneReadThroughCache, improves runtime OpenAPI path handling, and fixes environment variable support for Zudoku dev portals.
New Features 🎉#
- Configurable memory size for MemoryZoneReadThroughCache - The runtime's MemoryZoneReadThroughCache now supports configurable memory size limits. This enhancement provides developers with greater control over memory allocation for cached data, helping to optimize performance while avoiding out-of-memory errors in memory-constrained environments.
Bug Fixes 🐛#
-
Support for
ZUDOKU_PUBLIC_environment variables - Fixed an issue preventing the use of
ZUDOKU_PUBLIC_prefixed environment variables in Zudoku dev portals. These variables can now be properly exposed to the client-side for use in configuration and React components.
-
Ignore non-method properties on OpenAPI operations - The runtime now properly ignores properties on OpenAPI opertations that are not methods. Perviously this could cause build errors.