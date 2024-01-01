Get build logs
Retrieves the build logs for a deployment build, grouped by stage (API and Dev Portal) and by build step. Optionally filterable by
stage and
step.
path Parameters
deploymentName
The name of the deployment. You can find this in the Zuplo Portal under Settings > Environments.
buildId
The unique identifier of the build (UUID).
query Parameters
stage
Filter build logs to a specific stage. Required when
step is set.
The build stage that produced a set of build logs. Wire values are kebab-case (
api,
dev-portal); the response groups logs under camelCase keys (
api,
devPortal). Mirrors tenant-api's
DeploymentStageNameSchema — keep in sync when new stages are added upstream.
step
Filter build logs to a specific build step within the stage. Requires
stage to also be set.
Get build logs › Responses
The request has succeeded.
Build logs grouped by stage and step.