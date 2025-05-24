Manage account custom domains and their deployment mappings
Get Custom Domains
Gets the account custom domains
path Parameters
accountName
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
Get Custom Domains › Responses
The request has succeeded.
The custom domains returned for the account.
offset
The number of records skipped.
limit
The maximum number of records returned.
Create Custom Domain
Creates a custom domain
path Parameters
accountName
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
Create Custom Domain › Request Body
hostname
The hostname to configure as a custom domain.
deploymentName
The deployment to associate with the hostname.
stage
The stage to expose on the hostname.
isDefault
Whether this domain should be the default domain for the deployment.
isAlias
Whether the domain should be configured as an alias.
Create Custom Domain › Responses
The request has succeeded.
deploymentName
The deployment associated with the hostname.
hostname
The hostname that was created or updated.
stage
The stage exposed by the hostname.
The DNS record required to verify domain ownership, if any.
cname
The CNAME target for the custom domain, if any.
Delete a Custom Domain
Delete a custom domain
path Parameters
accountName
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
query Parameters
hostname
The hostname of the custom domain to delete.
deploymentName
The deployment associated with the hostname, when deleting a deployment-specific mapping.
Delete a Custom Domain › Responses
The request has succeeded.
Update a Custom Domain
Updates a custom domain
path Parameters
accountName
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
Update a Custom Domain › Request Body
hostname
The hostname to update.
deploymentName
The deployment to associate with the hostname.
isDefault
Whether this domain should be the default domain for the deployment.
Update a Custom Domain › Responses
The request has succeeded.
deploymentName
The deployment associated with the hostname.
hostname
The hostname that was created or updated.
stage
The stage exposed by the hostname.
The DNS record required to verify domain ownership, if any.
cname
The CNAME target for the custom domain, if any.