Zuplo Developer API
Zuplo environments
Query environments
GET
https://dev.zuplo.com
/v1/environments
Query the environments by project and account. Also returns managed dedicated environments the user owns.
query Parameters
string · required
accountName
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
string · required
projectName
The name of the project. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
Query environments › Responses
The request has succeeded.
Get an environment
GET
https://dev.zuplo.com
/v1/environments/{environmentName}
Gets the specified environment.
path Parameters
string · required
environmentName
The name of the environment.
Get an environment › Responses
The request has succeeded.
The environment representing a Zup. This is mainly used in self-hosting deployments.
string · required
name
The name of the environment.
Example: lime-fox-main-bbe7540
string · required
createdOn
string · required
accountName
string · required
projectName
string · required
branchName
string · enum · required
environmentType
Enum values:
production
preview
development
Example: production