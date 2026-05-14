List request logs
Lists request-log summaries for a deployment within the given time window, ordered most recent first. Supports cursor pagination and optional filtering by HTTP method, status class, route path, log severity, and free-text search.
path Parameters
deploymentName
The name of the deployment. You can find this in the Zuplo Portal under Settings > Environments.
query Parameters
startTime
Inclusive ISO 8601 lower bound on request timestamp.
endTime
Inclusive ISO 8601 upper bound on request timestamp.
cursor
Opaque cursor returned in
pagination.cursor on a previous page. Pass to fetch the next page.
limit
Maximum number of results to return (1-200).
httpMethod
Filter to requests with this HTTP method.
httpStatus
Filter to requests with this HTTP status class (
2xx,
3xx,
4xx,
5xx).
routePath
Filter to requests that matched this route path.
search
Case-insensitive free-text search across log message bodies for the request window.
severity
Filter to requests whose maximum log severity equals this value.
List request logs › Responses
The request has succeeded.
Array of request-log summaries, ordered most recent first.
Pagination state for the result set.
Get request log detail
Retrieves the full request detail and all log entries for a single request on a deployment.
path Parameters
deploymentName
The name of the deployment. You can find this in the Zuplo Portal under Settings > Environments.
requestId
The unique identifier of the request (correlation ID stamped by the gateway).
Get request log detail › Responses
The request has succeeded.
The request summary and contextual fields.
All log entries emitted during the request, ordered by emit time.