Manage account-level client mTLS CA certificates
List Client mTLS CA Certificates
Lists client mTLS CA certificates for an account.
path Parameters
accountName
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
List Client mTLS CA Certificates › Responses
The request has succeeded.
List of client mTLS CA certificates.
offset
Offset for pagination.
limit
Limit for pagination.
Create Client mTLS CA Certificate
Creates a client mTLS CA certificate for an account.
path Parameters
accountName
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
Create Client mTLS CA Certificate › Request Body
name
The name of the client mTLS CA certificate.
certificate
The PEM-encoded CA certificate.
Create Client mTLS CA Certificate › Responses
The request has succeeded and a new resource has been created as a result.
id
The unique identifier for the client mTLS CA certificate.
name
The name of the client mTLS CA certificate.
Certificate information.
createdOn
When the item was created.
updatedOn
When the item was last updated.
Delete Client mTLS CA Certificate
Deletes a client mTLS CA certificate.
path Parameters
accountName
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
id
The ID of the client mTLS CA certificate.
Delete Client mTLS CA Certificate › Responses
There is no content to send for this request, but the headers may be useful.
Update Client mTLS CA Certificate
Updates a client mTLS CA certificate.
path Parameters
accountName
The name of the account. You can find this in your Zuplo Portal under Settings > Project Information.
id
The ID of the client mTLS CA certificate.
Update Client mTLS CA Certificate › Request Body
name
The name of the client mTLS CA certificate.
Update Client mTLS CA Certificate › Responses
The request has succeeded.
id
The unique identifier for the client mTLS CA certificate.
name
The name of the client mTLS CA certificate.
Certificate information.
createdOn
When the item was created.
updatedOn
When the item was last updated.