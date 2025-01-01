# lib/my_app_web/plugs/jwt_auth.ex defmodule MyAppWeb . Plugs . JwtAuth do import Plug . Conn require Logger @issuer "https://my-api-a32f34.zuplo.api/__zuplo/issuer" @jwks_uri " #{ @issuer } /.well-known/jwks.json" def init (opts), do: opts def call (conn, _opts ) do with { :ok , token} <- extract_token (conn), { :ok , claims} <- verify_token (token) do assign (conn, :current_user , claims) else { :error , reason} -> conn |> put_resp_content_type ( "application/json" ) |> send_resp ( 401 , Jason . encode! (%{ error: "Unauthorized" , details: reason})) |> halt () end end defp extract_token (conn) do case get_req_header (conn, "authorization" ) do [ "Bearer " <> token] -> { :ok , token} _ -> { :error , "No token provided" } end end defp verify_token (token) do with { :ok , jwks} <- fetch_jwks (), { :ok , claims} <- decode_and_verify (token, jwks) do if claims[ "iss" ] == @issuer do { :ok , claims} else { :error , "Invalid issuer" } end end end defp fetch_jwks do # Use ETS or Cachex for production caching case :ets . lookup ( :jwks_cache , :jwks ) do [{ :jwks , jwks, timestamp}] when timestamp > :os . system_time ( :second ) - 600 -> { :ok , jwks} _ -> case HTTPoison . get (@jwks_uri) do { :ok , %{ status_code: 200 , body: body}} -> jwks = Jason . decode! (body) :ets . insert ( :jwks_cache , { :jwks , jwks, :os . system_time ( :second )}) { :ok , jwks} _ -> { :error , "Failed to fetch JWKS" } end end end defp decode_and_verify (token, jwks) do case JOSE . JWT . verify_strict (jwks, [ "RS256" ], token) do { true , %{ fields: claims}, _ } -> { :ok , claims} _ -> { :error , "Invalid token" } end end end # lib/my_app_web/controllers/protected_controller.ex defmodule MyAppWeb . ProtectedController do use MyAppWeb , :controller def show (conn, _params ) do json (conn, %{ message: "Access granted" , user: conn.assigns[ :current_user ] }) end end # lib/my_app_web/router.ex # pipeline :jwt_auth do # plug MyAppWeb.Plugs.JwtAuth # end # # scope "/api", MyAppWeb do # pipe_through [:api, :jwt_auth] # get "/protected", ProtectedController, :show # end