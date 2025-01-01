package main import ( " fmt " " net/http " " strings " " github.com/gobuffalo/buffalo " " github.com/MicahParks/keyfunc " " github.com/dgrijalva/jwt-go " ) // Define the issuer const issuer = "https://my-api-a32f34.zuplo.api/__zuplo/issuer" func main () { // Create a new Buffalo app app := buffalo. New ( buffalo . Options {}) // Middlewares app. Use (JWTMiddleware) // Protected route app. GET ( "/protected" , ProtectedHandler) // Start the Buffalo app app. Listen ( ":3000" ) } // JWTMiddleware is a middleware to validate JWT func JWTMiddleware ( next buffalo . Handler ) buffalo . Handler { return func ( c buffalo . Context ) error { tokenString := getTokenFromHeader (c. Request ()) if tokenString == "" { return c. Render (http.StatusUnauthorized, r. JSON ( map [ string ] string { "error" : "No token provided" })) } // Load the JWKS jwksURL := fmt. Sprintf ( " %s /.well-known/jwks.json" , issuer) jwks, err := keyfunc. Get (jwksURL, keyfunc . Options {}) if err != nil { return c. Render (http.StatusInternalServerError, r. JSON ( map [ string ] string { "error" : "Failed to load JWKS" })) } // Validate the token token, err := jwt. Parse (tokenString, jwks.Keyfunc) if err != nil { return c. Render (http.StatusUnauthorized, r. JSON ( map [ string ] string { "error" : "Invalid token" , "details" : err. Error ()})) } claims := token.Claims.( jwt . MapClaims ) c. Set ( "user" , claims) return next (c) } } // ProtectedHandler is an example of a protected route func ProtectedHandler ( c buffalo . Context ) error { user := c. Value ( "user" ) return c. Render (http.StatusOK, r. JSON ( map [ string ] interface {}{ "message" : "Access granted" , "user" : user, })) } // getTokenFromHeader extracts the token from the Authorization header func getTokenFromHeader ( r * http . Request ) string { authHeader := r.Header. Get ( "Authorization" ) if authHeader == "" { return "" } parts := strings. Split (authHeader, " " ) if len (parts) != 2 || strings. ToLower (parts[ 0 ]) != "bearer" { return "" } return parts[ 1 ] }