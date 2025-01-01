package main import ( " context " " errors " " fmt " " net/http " " strings " " github.com/dgrijalva/jwt-go " " github.com/joegasewicz/go-fr " " github.com/lestrrat-go/jwx/jwk " ) const issuer = "https://my-api-a32f34.zuplo.api/__zuplo/issuer" func getKeyFromJWKS ( token * jwt . Token ) ( interface {}, error ) { jwksURL := fmt. Sprintf ( " %s /.well-known/jwks.json" , issuer) set, err := jwk. Fetch (context. Background (), jwksURL) if err != nil { return nil , err } keyID, ok := token.Header[ "kid" ].( string ) if ! ok { return nil , errors. New ( "kid not found in token header" ) } if key, found := set. LookupKeyID (keyID); found { var publicKey interface {} if err := key. Raw ( & publicKey); err != nil { return nil , err } return publicKey, nil } return nil , errors. New ( "unable to find appropriate key" ) } func validateJwtMiddleware ( next gofr . HandlerFunc ) gofr . HandlerFunc { return func ( c * gofr . Context ) error { authHeader := c. Request ().Header. Get ( "Authorization" ) if authHeader == "" { return c. JSON (http.StatusUnauthorized, map [ string ] string { "error" : "No token provided" }) } tokenString := strings. Replace (authHeader, "Bearer " , "" , 1 ) claims := jwt . StandardClaims {} token, err := jwt. ParseWithClaims (tokenString, & claims, getKeyFromJWKS) if err != nil || ! token.Valid || claims.Issuer != issuer { return c. JSON (http.StatusUnauthorized, map [ string ] string { "error" : "Invalid token" }) } c. Set ( "user" , claims) return next (c) } } func protectedRoute ( c * gofr . Context ) error { user, ok := c. Get ( "user" ).( jwt . Claims ) if ! ok { return c. JSON (http.StatusInternalServerError, map [ string ] string { "error" : "User not found" }) } return c. JSON (http.StatusOK, map [ string ] interface {}{ "message" : "Access granted" , "user" : user, }) } func main () { app := gofr. New () app. GET ( "/protected" , validateJwtMiddleware (protectedRoute)) if err := app. Listen ( ":8080" ); err != nil { fmt. Println ( "Failed to start server:" , err) } }