package main import ( " encoding/json " " fmt " " net/http " " github.com/dgrijalva/jwt-go " " github.com/lestrrat-go/jwx/jwk " " github.com/lestrrat-go/jwx/jwt " ) const issuer = "https://my-api-a32f34.zuplo.api/__zuplo/issuer" const jwksURL = issuer + "/.well-known/jwks.json" // Struct to hold cached keys var jwksCache * jwk . Set // Fetches the JWKS for validating JWTs func fetchJWKS () ( * jwk . Set , error ) { if jwksCache != nil { return jwksCache, nil } resp, err := http. Get (jwksURL) if err != nil { return nil , fmt. Errorf ( "failed to fetch JWKS: %v " , err) } defer resp.Body. Close () jwks := jwk. NewSet () if err := json. NewDecoder (resp.Body). Decode ( & jwks); err != nil { return nil , fmt. Errorf ( "failed to decode JWKS: %v " , err) } jwksCache = jwks return jwks, nil } // Middleware to validate JWT func validateJWT ( next http . Handler ) http . Handler { return http. HandlerFunc ( func ( w http . ResponseWriter , r * http . Request ) { tokenString := r.Header. Get ( "Authorization" ) if tokenString == "" { http. Error (w, "No token provided" , http.StatusUnauthorized) return } jwks, err := fetchJWKS () if err != nil { http. Error (w, fmt. Sprintf ( "Could not fetch JWKS: %v " , err), http.StatusInternalServerError) return } token, err := jwt. Parse ( tokenString, func ( token * jwt . Token ) ( interface {}, error ) { if _, ok := token.Method.( * jwt . SigningMethodRSA ); ! ok { return nil , fmt. Errorf ( "unexpected signing method: %v " , token.Header[ "alg" ]) } keyID, ok := token.Header[ "kid" ].( string ) if ! ok { return nil , fmt. Errorf ( "invalid kid in header" ) } key, found := jwks. LookupKeyID (keyID) if ! found { return nil , fmt. Errorf ( "key not found in JWKS" ) } return key. Materialize () }, ) if err != nil { http. Error (w, fmt. Sprintf ( "Invalid token: %v " , err), http.StatusUnauthorized) return } if ! token.Valid { http. Error (w, "Invalid token" , http.StatusUnauthorized) return } claims, ok := token.Claims.( jwt . MapClaims ) if ! ok { http. Error (w, "Invalid claims" , http.StatusUnauthorized) return } r.Header. Set ( "X-User" , fmt. Sprintf ( " %v " , claims[ "sub" ])) next. ServeHTTP (w, r) }) } // Protected route example func protectedHandler ( w http . ResponseWriter , r * http . Request ) { user := r.Header. Get ( "X-User" ) w. WriteHeader (http.StatusOK) fmt. Fprintf (w, "Access granted, user: %s " , user) } func main () { mux := http. NewServeMux () mux. Handle ( "/protected" , validateJWT (http. HandlerFunc (protectedHandler))) http. ListenAndServe ( ":8080" , mux) }