API Key Authentication
Secure Your Lagom API with API Keys
The Zuplo API Gateway protects your backend API from unauthorized access, abuse, and overload. Add API key authentication to your Lagom API in minutes.
Secure Access
Authenticate every request before it reaches your backend.
Control Costs
Set rate limits and quotas to prevent runaway usage.
Ensure Reliability
Shield your backend from overload with traffic management.
How it works
The Zuplo API Gateway sits between your clients and your Lagom backend, providing a secure layer of protection and control.
Customer VPC
Step-by-step tutorial
It takes only a few minutes to put Zuplo in front of your Lagom backend, adding API key authentication, and configuring your origin to trust requests from Zuplo using JWT verification.
Create a Route in Zuplo
First, create a new route in your Zuplo project that will proxy requests to your Lagom backend. This route will be the entry point for your API consumers.
📄 OpenAPI native. Import your existing OpenAPI spec to instantly create routes and power your API documentation .
Add API Key Authentication Policy
Add the API Key Authentication policy to your route. This policy validates incoming API keys and ensures only authorized consumers can access your API.
🔐 Leaked key? No problem. As a GitHub Secret Scanning partner, Zuplo can automatically revoke exposed keys before they can be exploited.
Enable the JWT Service Plugin
Enable the JWT Service Plugin in your Zuplo project. This plugin generates JWTs that your origin API can validate, creating a secure trust relationship between Zuplo and your backend.
export function runtimeInit(runtime: RuntimeExtensions) {
// Register the JWT Service Plugin
runtime.addPlugin(new JwtServicePlugin());
}
Secure Your Lagom API with JWT Authentication
Configure your Lagom backend to validate the JWTs issued by Zuplo. This ensures that only requests coming through your Zuplo gateway are accepted.
// api/src/main/scala/com/example/api/ExampleService.scala
package com.example.api
import akka.NotUsed
import com.lightbend.lagom.scaladsl.api.{Service, ServiceCall}
import com.lightbend.lagom.scaladsl.api.transport.Method
trait ExampleService extends Service {
def protectedEndpoint: ServiceCall[NotUsed, ProtectedResponse]
override def descriptor = {
import Service._
named("example")
.withCalls(
restCall(Method.GET, "/protected", protectedEndpoint _)
)
.withAutoAcl(true)
}
}
case class ProtectedResponse(message: String, user: Map[String, String])
// impl/src/main/scala/com/example/impl/JwtAuthenticator.scala
package com.example.impl
import com.lightbend.lagom.scaladsl.api.transport.{Forbidden, RequestHeader}
import com.lightbend.lagom.scaladsl.server.ServerServiceCall
import pdi.jwt.{JwtJson, JwtAlgorithm}
import play.api.libs.json._
import play.api.libs.ws.WSClient
import scala.concurrent.{ExecutionContext, Future}
import scala.util.{Success, Failure}
class JwtAuthenticator(ws: WSClient)(implicit ec: ExecutionContext) {
private val issuer = "https://my-api-a32f34.zuplo.api/__zuplo/issuer"
private val jwksUri = s"$issuer/.well-known/jwks.json"
@volatile private var cachedJwks: Option[(JsValue, Long)] = None
def authenticated[Request, Response](
serviceCall: JsValue => ServerServiceCall[Request, Response]
): ServerServiceCall[Request, Response] = {
ServerServiceCall.compose { requestHeader =>
extractAndValidateToken(requestHeader).map { claims =>
serviceCall(claims)
}
}
}
private def extractAndValidateToken(header: RequestHeader): Future[JsValue] = {
header.getHeader("Authorization") match {
case Some(auth) if auth.startsWith("Bearer ") =>
val token = auth.drop(7)
validateToken(token)
case _ =>
Future.failed(Forbidden("No token provided"))
}
}
private def validateToken(token: String): Future[JsValue] = {
fetchJwks().flatMap { jwks =>
JwtJson.decodeJson(token, jwks, Seq(JwtAlgorithm.RS256)) match {
case Success(claims) =>
val claimsJson = Json.parse(claims.toJson)
if ((claimsJson \ "iss").asOpt[String].contains(issuer)) {
Future.successful(claimsJson)
} else {
Future.failed(Forbidden("Invalid issuer"))
}
case Failure(e) =>
Future.failed(Forbidden(s"Invalid token: ${e.getMessage}"))
}
}
}
private def fetchJwks(): Future[String] = {
val now = System.currentTimeMillis()
cachedJwks match {
case Some((jwks, timestamp)) if now - timestamp < 600000 =>
Future.successful(jwks.toString)
case _ =>
ws.url(jwksUri).get().map { response =>
cachedJwks = Some((response.json, now))
response.json.toString
}
}
}
}
// impl/src/main/scala/com/example/impl/ExampleServiceImpl.scala
package com.example.impl
import akka.NotUsed
import com.example.api.{ExampleService, ProtectedResponse}
import com.lightbend.lagom.scaladsl.api.ServiceCall
import play.api.libs.json.JsValue
import scala.concurrent.{ExecutionContext, Future}
class ExampleServiceImpl(authenticator: JwtAuthenticator)(implicit ec: ExecutionContext)
extends ExampleService {
override def protectedEndpoint: ServiceCall[NotUsed, ProtectedResponse] =
authenticator.authenticated { claims =>
ServerServiceCall { _ =>
Future.successful(ProtectedResponse(
message = "Access granted",
user = Map(
"sub" -> (claims \ "sub").asOpt[String].getOrElse(""),
"iss" -> (claims \ "iss").asOpt[String].getOrElse("")
)
))
}
}
}
Call Your API Through Zuplo
Now you can call your API through Zuplo using an API key. The request will be authenticated at the gateway, and a JWT will be forwarded to your Lagom backend.
curl -X GET \
'https://your-api.zuplo.dev/your-route' \
-H 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY'
Ready to secure your API?
Get started with Zuplo for free and add API key authentication to your Lagom API in minutes.