API Key Authentication
Secure Your Lapis API with API Keys
The Zuplo API Gateway protects your backend API from unauthorized access, abuse, and overload. Add API key authentication to your Lapis API in minutes.
Secure Access
Authenticate every request before it reaches your backend.
Control Costs
Set rate limits and quotas to prevent runaway usage.
Ensure Reliability
Shield your backend from overload with traffic management.
How it works
The Zuplo API Gateway sits between your clients and your Lapis backend, providing a secure layer of protection and control.
Customer VPC
Step-by-step tutorial
It takes only a few minutes to put Zuplo in front of your Lapis backend, adding API key authentication, and configuring your origin to trust requests from Zuplo using JWT verification.
Create a Route in Zuplo
First, create a new route in your Zuplo project that will proxy requests to your Lapis backend. This route will be the entry point for your API consumers.
📄 OpenAPI native. Import your existing OpenAPI spec to instantly create routes and power your API documentation .
Add API Key Authentication Policy
Add the API Key Authentication policy to your route. This policy validates incoming API keys and ensures only authorized consumers can access your API.
🔐 Leaked key? No problem. As a GitHub Secret Scanning partner, Zuplo can automatically revoke exposed keys before they can be exploited.
Enable the JWT Service Plugin
Enable the JWT Service Plugin in your Zuplo project. This plugin generates JWTs that your origin API can validate, creating a secure trust relationship between Zuplo and your backend.
export function runtimeInit(runtime: RuntimeExtensions) {
// Register the JWT Service Plugin
runtime.addPlugin(new JwtServicePlugin());
}
Secure Your Lapis API with JWT Authentication
Configure your Lapis backend to validate the JWTs issued by Zuplo. This ensures that only requests coming through your Zuplo gateway are accepted.
local lapis = require("lapis")
local jwt = require("luajwtjitsi")
local httpc = require("http.client")
local cjson = require("cjson")
local app = lapis.Application()
-- JWKS and Issuer
local ISSUER = "https://my-api-a32f34.zuplo.api/__zuplo/issuer"
local JWKS_URI = ISSUER .. "/.well-known/jwks.json"
-- Cache for JWKS
local jwks_cache = nil
local jwks_cache_time = nil
-- Retrieve JWKS data
local function get_jwks()
local response, err = httpc.get(JWKS_URI)
if not response then
return nil, "Failed to fetch JWKS: " .. tostring(err)
end
local jwks, decode_err = cjson.decode(response.body)
if not jwks then
return nil, "Failed to decode JWKS: " .. tostring(decode_err)
end
jwks_cache = jwks
jwks_cache_time = os.time()
return jwks
end
-- Get signing key from JWKS
local function get_key(kid)
if not jwks_cache or os.time() - jwks_cache_time > 600 then
-- Refresh JWKS cache every 10 minutes
local _, err = get_jwks()
if err then return nil, err end
end
for _, key in ipairs(jwks_cache.keys) do
if key.kid == kid then
return key
end
end
return nil, "Key not found"
end
-- Middleware to validate JWT
local function validate_jwt(req, res)
local auth_header = req.headers["Authorization"]
if not auth_header then
return res:status(401):json({ error = "No token provided" })
end
local token = string.match(auth_header, "Bearer (.+)")
if not token then
return res:status(401):json({ error = "Invalid authorization header format" })
end
local decoded, err = jwt.decode(token, nil, true)
if not decoded then
return res:status(401):json({ error = "Invalid token", details = err })
end
local key, key_err = get_key(decoded.header.kid)
if key_err then
return res:status(401):json({ error = "Invalid token", details = key_err })
end
local verified, verify_err = jwt.verify(token, jwt.pkey.from_string(key.x5c[1], "rs256"), { iss = ISSUER })
if not verified then
return res:status(401):json({ error = "Invalid token", details = verify_err })
end
req.user = decoded.payload
end
-- Example protected route
app:match("/protected", validate_jwt, function(self)
return {
json = {
message = "Access granted",
user = self.user
}
}
end)
return app
Call Your API Through Zuplo
Now you can call your API through Zuplo using an API key. The request will be authenticated at the gateway, and a JWT will be forwarded to your Lapis backend.
curl -X GET \
'https://your-api.zuplo.dev/your-route' \
-H 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY'
Ready to secure your API?
Get started with Zuplo for free and add API key authentication to your Lapis API in minutes.