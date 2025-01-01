local lapis = require ( "lapis" )

local jwt = require ( "luajwtjitsi" )

local httpc = require ( "http.client" )

local cjson = require ( "cjson" )

local app = lapis. Application ()

-- JWKS and Issuer

local ISSUER = "https://my-api-a32f34.zuplo.api/__zuplo/issuer"

local JWKS_URI = ISSUER .. "/.well-known/jwks.json"

-- Cache for JWKS

local jwks_cache = nil

local jwks_cache_time = nil

-- Retrieve JWKS data

local function get_jwks ()

local response, err = httpc. get (JWKS_URI)

if not response then

return nil , "Failed to fetch JWKS: " .. tostring (err)

end

local jwks, decode_err = cjson. decode (response. body )

if not jwks then

return nil , "Failed to decode JWKS: " .. tostring (decode_err)

end

jwks_cache = jwks

jwks_cache_time = os.time ()

return jwks

end

-- Get signing key from JWKS

local function get_key (kid)

if not jwks_cache or os.time () - jwks_cache_time > 600 then

-- Refresh JWKS cache every 10 minutes

local _, err = get_jwks ()

if err then return nil , err end

end

for _, key in ipairs (jwks_cache. keys ) do

if key. kid == kid then

return key

end

end

return nil , "Key not found"

end

-- Middleware to validate JWT

local function validate_jwt (req, res)

local auth_header = req. headers [ "Authorization" ]

if not auth_header then

return res : status ( 401 ): json ({ error = "No token provided" })

end

local token = string.match (auth_header, "Bearer (.+)" )

if not token then

return res : status ( 401 ): json ({ error = "Invalid authorization header format" })

end

local decoded, err = jwt. decode (token, nil , true )

if not decoded then

return res : status ( 401 ): json ({ error = "Invalid token" , details = err })

end

local key, key_err = get_key (decoded. header . kid )

if key_err then

return res : status ( 401 ): json ({ error = "Invalid token" , details = key_err })

end

local verified, verify_err = jwt. verify (token, jwt. pkey . from_string (key. x5c [ 1 ], "rs256" ), { iss = ISSUER })

if not verified then

return res : status ( 401 ): json ({ error = "Invalid token" , details = verify_err })

end

req. user = decoded. payload

end

-- Example protected route

app : match ( "/protected" , validate_jwt, function (self)

return {

json = {

message = "Access granted" ,

user = self . user

}

}

end )