<? php // src/Security/JwtAuthenticator.php namespace App\Security ; use Firebase\JWT\JWT ; use Firebase\JWT\JWK ; use Symfony\Component\HttpFoundation\JsonResponse ; use Symfony\Component\HttpFoundation\Request ; use Symfony\Component\HttpFoundation\Response ; use Symfony\Component\Security\Core\Authentication\Token\TokenInterface ; use Symfony\Component\Security\Core\Exception\AuthenticationException ; use Symfony\Component\Security\Http\Authenticator\AbstractAuthenticator ; use Symfony\Component\Security\Http\Authenticator\Passport\Badge\UserBadge ; use Symfony\Component\Security\Http\Authenticator\Passport\Passport ; use Symfony\Component\Security\Http\Authenticator\Passport\SelfValidatingPassport ; use Symfony\Contracts\Cache\CacheInterface ; use Symfony\Contracts\Cache\ItemInterface ; class JwtAuthenticator extends AbstractAuthenticator { private const ISSUER = 'https://my-api-a32f34.zuplo.api/__zuplo/issuer' ; private const JWKS_URI = self:: ISSUER . '/.well-known/jwks.json' ; public function __construct ( private CacheInterface $cache) {} public function supports ( Request $request) : ?bool { return $request -> headers -> has ( 'Authorization' ); } public function authenticate ( Request $request) : Passport { $authHeader = $request -> headers -> get ( 'Authorization' ); if ( ! $authHeader || ! str_starts_with ($authHeader, 'Bearer ' )) { throw new AuthenticationException ( 'No token provided' ); } $token = substr ($authHeader, 7 ); try { $jwks = $this -> fetchJwks (); $decoded = JWT :: decode ($token, JWK :: parseKeySet ($jwks), [ 'RS256' ]); if ($decoded -> iss !== self:: ISSUER ) { throw new AuthenticationException ( 'Invalid issuer' ); } return new SelfValidatingPassport ( new UserBadge ($decoded -> sub, fn () => new JwtUser ($decoded)) ); } catch ( \Exception $e) { throw new AuthenticationException ( 'Invalid token: ' . $e -> getMessage ()); } } public function onAuthenticationSuccess ( Request $request, TokenInterface $token, string $firewallName) : ? Response { return null ; // Continue to controller } public function onAuthenticationFailure ( Request $request, AuthenticationException $exception) : ? Response { return new JsonResponse ([ 'error' => $exception -> getMessage () ], Response :: HTTP_UNAUTHORIZED ); } private function fetchJwks () : array { return $this -> cache -> get ( 'jwks' , function ( ItemInterface $item) { $item -> expiresAfter ( 600 ); $response = file_get_contents ( self:: JWKS_URI ); return json_decode ($response, true ); }); } } // src/Controller/ProtectedController.php namespace App\Controller ; use Symfony\Bundle\FrameworkBundle\Controller\AbstractController ; use Symfony\Component\HttpFoundation\JsonResponse ; use Symfony\Component\Routing\Annotation\Route ; use Symfony\Component\Security\Http\Attribute\IsGranted ; class ProtectedController extends AbstractController { #[ Route ( '/protected' , methods : [ 'GET' ])] #[ IsGranted ( 'IS_AUTHENTICATED_FULLY' )] public function index () : JsonResponse { return $this -> json ([ 'message' => 'Access granted' , 'user' => $this -> getUser () ]); } }