import tornado.ioloop import tornado.web from jose import jwt from jose.exceptions import JWTError, ExpiredSignatureError import requests from cachetools import TTLCache from functools import wraps ISSUER = "https://my-api-a32f34.zuplo.api/__zuplo/issuer" JWKS_URL = f " {ISSUER} /.well-known/jwks.json" ALGORITHMS = [ "RS256" ] # Cache for JWKS keys jwks_cache = TTLCache( maxsize = 10 , ttl = 600 ) def get_jwks (): if JWKS_URL not in jwks_cache: resp = requests.get( JWKS_URL ) resp.raise_for_status() jwks_cache[ JWKS_URL ] = resp.json() return jwks_cache[ JWKS_URL ] def get_key (token): unverified_header = jwt.get_unverified_header(token) jwks = get_jwks() for jwk in jwks[ 'keys' ]: if jwk[ 'kid' ] == unverified_header[ 'kid' ]: return jwt.algorithms.RSAAlgorithm.from_jwk(jwk) raise JWTError( "Unable to find appropriate key" ) def require_jwt (method): @wraps (method) def wrapper (self, * args, ** kwargs): auth_header = self .request.headers.get( 'Authorization' ) if not auth_header or not auth_header.startswith( 'Bearer ' ): self .set_status( 401 ) self .write({ 'error' : 'No token provided' }) return token = auth_header[ 7 :] try : key = get_key(token) payload = jwt.decode(token, key, algorithms = ALGORITHMS , issuer = ISSUER ) self .current_user = payload except ExpiredSignatureError: self .set_status( 401 ) self .write({ 'error' : 'Token has expired' }) return except JWTError as e: self .set_status( 401 ) self .write({ 'error' : 'Invalid token' , 'details' : str (e)}) return return method( self , * args, ** kwargs) return wrapper class ProtectedHandler ( tornado . web . RequestHandler ): @require_jwt def get (self): self .write({ 'message' : 'Access granted' , 'user' : self .current_user}) def make_app (): return tornado.web.Application([ ( r "/protected" , ProtectedHandler), ]) if __name__ == "__main__" : app = make_app() app.listen( 8888 ) tornado.ioloop.IOLoop.current().start()