use actix_web :: {web, App , HttpServer , HttpResponse , Error , HttpRequest }; use actix_web_httpauth :: extractors :: bearer :: BearerAuth ; use jsonwebtoken :: {decode, decode_header, Algorithm , DecodingKey , Validation }; use serde :: { Deserialize , Serialize }; use reqwest :: { Client , Url }; use std :: collections :: HashMap ; const ISSUER : & str = "https://my-api-a32f34.zuplo.api/__zuplo/issuer" ; #[derive( Debug , Deserialize , Serialize )] struct Claims { sub : String , // Add necessary fields from JWT claims } async fn get_jwks () -> Result < HashMap < String , DecodingKey <' static >>, Error > { let jwks_uri = format! ( "{}/.well-known/jwks.json" , ISSUER ); let response = Client :: new () . get (jwks_uri) . send () .await. map_err ( Error :: from) ? ; let jwks_json : serde_json :: Value = response . json () .await. map_err ( Error :: from) ? ; let keys = jwks_json[ "keys" ] . as_array () . ok_or_else ( || actix_web :: error :: ErrorInternalServerError ( "Invalid JWKS response" )) ? ; let mut keys_map = HashMap :: new (); for key in keys { if let ( Some (kid), Some (n), Some (e)) = ( key[ "kid" ] . as_str (), key[ "n" ] . as_str (), key[ "e" ] . as_str (), ) { let decoding_key = DecodingKey :: from_rsa_components (n, e) . into_static (); keys_map . insert (kid . to_string (), decoding_key); } } Ok (keys_map) } async fn validate_jwt (req : HttpRequest , auth : BearerAuth ) -> Result < HttpResponse , Error > { let token = auth . token (); let header = decode_header (token) . map_err ( | _ | actix_web :: error :: ErrorUnauthorized ( "Invalid token header" )) ? ; let kid = header . kid . ok_or_else ( || actix_web :: error :: ErrorUnauthorized ( "Missing kid" )) ? ; let keys_map = get_jwks () .await? ; let decoding_key = keys_map . get ( & kid) . ok_or_else ( || actix_web :: error :: ErrorUnauthorized ( "Invalid kid" )) ? ; let mut validation = Validation :: new ( Algorithm :: RS256 ); validation . set_issuer ( & [ ISSUER ]); let token_data = decode :: < Claims >(token, decoding_key, & validation) . map_err ( | _ | actix_web :: error :: ErrorUnauthorized ( "Token is invalid" )) ? ; Ok ( HttpResponse :: Ok () . json (token_data . claims)) } async fn protected_route (req : HttpRequest , auth : BearerAuth ) -> Result < HttpResponse , Error > { validate_jwt (req, auth) .await } #[actix_web :: main] async fn main () -> std :: io :: Result <()> { HttpServer :: new ( || { App :: new () . route ( "/protected" , web :: get () . to (protected_route)) }) . bind ( "127.0.0.1:8080" ) ? . run () .await }