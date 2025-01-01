use axum :: { extract :: { FromRequest , RequestParts }, http :: { StatusCode , header :: AUTHORIZATION }, response :: { IntoResponse , Response }, routing :: get, Json , Router , }; use jsonwebtoken :: {decode, decode_header, Algorithm , DecodingKey , Validation }; use serde :: { Deserialize , Serialize }; use serde_json :: Value ; use std :: { collections :: HashMap , sync :: Arc }; use tokio :: sync :: RwLock ; const ISSUER : & str = "https://my-api-a32f34.zuplo.api/__zuplo/issuer" ; const JWKS_URL : & str = "https://my-api-a32f34.zuplo.api/__zuplo/issuer/.well-known/jwks.json" ; #[derive( Serialize , Deserialize )] struct Claims { sub : String , // Add additional fields needed from the token payload } async fn fetch_jwks () -> Result < HashMap < String , String >, Box < dyn std :: error :: Error >> { let res = reqwest :: get ( JWKS_URL ) .await?. json :: < Value >() .await? ; let keys = res[ "keys" ] . as_array () . unwrap (); let mut jwks = HashMap :: new (); for key in keys { let kid = key[ "kid" ] . as_str () . unwrap () . to_owned (); let n = key[ "n" ] . as_str () . unwrap (); jwks . insert (kid, n . to_owned ()); } Ok (jwks) } struct Jwks ( Arc < RwLock < HashMap < String , String >>>); #[axum :: async_trait] impl < B > FromRequest < B > for Claims where B : Send , { type Rejection = Response ; async fn from_request (req : RequestParts < B >) -> Result < Self , Self :: Rejection > { let jwks = req . extensions () . and_then ( | x | x . get :: < Jwks >()) . ok_or ( StatusCode :: INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR ) ? ; let auth = req . headers () . get ( AUTHORIZATION ) . and_then ( | val | val . to_str () . ok ()) . and_then ( | val | val . strip_prefix ( "Bearer " )) . ok_or_else ( || StatusCode :: UNAUTHORIZED . into_response ()) ? ; let header = decode_header (auth) . map_err ( | _ | StatusCode :: UNAUTHORIZED ) ? ; let kid = header . kid . ok_or_else ( || StatusCode :: UNAUTHORIZED . into_response ()) ? ; let jwks = jwks . 0. read () .await ; let n = jwks . get ( & kid) . ok_or_else ( || StatusCode :: UNAUTHORIZED . into_response ()) ? ; let decoding_key = DecodingKey :: from_rsa_components (n, "AQAB" ); // adjust as necessary let mut validation = Validation :: new ( Algorithm :: RS256 ); validation . set_issuer ( & [ ISSUER ]); let token_data = decode :: < Claims >(auth, & decoding_key, & validation) . map_err ( | _ | StatusCode :: UNAUTHORIZED ) ? ; Ok (token_data . claims) } } async fn protected_handler (claims : Claims ) -> impl IntoResponse { Json (claims) } #[tokio :: main] async fn main () { let jwks = Jwks ( Arc :: new ( RwLock :: new ( fetch_jwks () .await. unwrap ()))); let app = Router :: new () . route ( "/protected" , get (protected_handler)) . layer ( axum :: AddExtensionLayer :: new (jwks)); println! ( "Listening on http://localhost:3000" ); axum :: Server :: bind ( & "0.0.0.0:3000" . parse () . unwrap ()) . serve (app . into_make_service ()) .await . unwrap (); }