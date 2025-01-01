use poem :: {

error :: InternalServerError ,

handler,

listener :: TcpListener ,

middleware :: AddData ,

web :: { Data , Request , Response },

Route , Server ,

};

use poem_openapi :: {

auth :: ApiKey ,

payload :: Json ,

types :: { Email , Password },

OpenApi , OpenApiService ,

};

use serde :: { Deserialize , Serialize };

use jsonwebtoken :: {decode, decode_header, Algorithm , DecodingKey , Validation , jwk :: { Jwk , JwkSet }};

use reqwest :: blocking :: Client ;

use std :: sync :: { Arc , RwLock };

// Replace with your actual Zuplo deployment name or custom domain

const ISSUER : & str = "https://my-api-a32f34.zuplo.api/__zuplo/issuer" ;

#[derive( Debug , Serialize , Deserialize )]

struct Claims {

sub : String ,

company : String ,

exp : usize ,

}

struct Api ;

// Middleware to validate JWT

fn validate_jwt (req : & Request , data : & Arc < RwLock < JwkSet >>) -> poem :: Result <()> {

// Extract token from headers

let token = match req . headers () . get ( "authorization" ) {

Some (auth) => auth . to_str () . unwrap () . replace ( "Bearer " , "" ),

None => return Err ( InternalServerError . into ())

};

// Decode the JWT header to get the "kid"

let header = decode_header ( & token) . map_err ( | _ | InternalServerError ) ? ;

// Find the key in the JWKS matching the "kid"

let kid = header . kid . ok_or_else ( || InternalServerError ) ? ;

let jwk_set = data . read () . unwrap ();

let jwk = jwk_set . keys . iter () . find ( | j | j . common . kid == Some (kid . clone ()))

. ok_or_else ( || InternalServerError ) ? ;

let decoding_key = DecodingKey :: from_rsa_pem (jwk . rsa . as_ref () . unwrap ()) . unwrap ();

// Verify token

let mut validation = Validation :: new ( Algorithm :: RS256 );

validation . set_issuer ( & [ ISSUER ]);

let _decoded = decode :: < Claims >( & token, & decoding_key, & validation)

. map_err ( | _ | InternalServerError ) ? ;

Ok (())

}

#[handler]

async fn protected_endpoint (req : & Request , data : Data < & Arc < RwLock < JwkSet >>>) -> poem :: Result < Json < Claims >> {

validate_jwt (req, data . get_ref ()) ? ;

Ok ( Json ( Claims {

sub : "user" . to_string (),

company : "example" . to_string (),

exp : 1000000000

}))

}

#[tokio :: main]

async fn main () -> std :: io :: Result <()> {

// Fetch the JWKS

let response : JwkSet = Client :: new ()

. get ( & format! ( "{ISSUER}/.well-known/jwks.json" ))

. send ()

. unwrap ()

. json ()

. unwrap ();

// Arc and RwLock to share JWKS data across requests

let jwk_set = Arc :: new ( RwLock :: new (response));

// Create the Poem server with middleware

let app = Route :: new ()

. at ( "/protected" , protected_endpoint)

. with ( AddData :: new (jwk_set));

let server = Server :: new ( TcpListener :: bind ( "127.0.0.1:3000" ));

server . run (app) .await