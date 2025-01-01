use warp :: Filter ; use jsonwebtoken :: {decode, decode_header, Algorithm , DecodingKey , Validation }; use serde :: { Deserialize , Serialize }; use reqwest :: Client ; use std :: collections :: HashMap ; use std :: sync :: { Arc , RwLock }; // Constants const ISSUER : & str = "https://my-api-a32f34.zuplo.api/__zuplo/issuer" ; const JWKS_URI : & str = "https://my-api-a32f34.zuplo.api/__zuplo/issuer/.well-known/jwks.json" ; // Structs #[derive( Debug , Serialize , Deserialize )] struct Claims { sub : String , // Add more fields as needed } #[derive( Debug , Deserialize )] struct Jwk { kid : String , n : String , e : String , alg : String , kty : String , use: String , #[serde(rename = "x5c" )] x5c : Vec < String >, } #[derive( Debug , Deserialize )] struct Jwks { keys : Vec < Jwk >, } // JWKS Client setup async fn fetch_jwks (client : & Client ) -> Result < Jwks , reqwest :: Error > { let resp = client . get ( JWKS_URI ) . send () .await? ; resp . json :: < Jwks >() .await } fn get_signing_key (jwks : & Jwks , kid : & str ) -> Option < String > { jwks . keys . iter () . find ( | key | key . kid == kid) . map ( | key | key . x5c[ 0 ] . clone ()) } async fn validate_jwt (token : & str , jwks : Arc < RwLock < Jwks >>) -> Result < Claims , warp :: Rejection > { let header = decode_header (token) . map_err ( | _ | warp :: reject :: custom ( "Invalid token header" )) ? ; let kid = header . kid . ok_or_else ( || warp :: reject :: custom ( "No 'kid' in token" )) ? ; let jwks_data = jwks . read () . unwrap (); let x5c = get_signing_key ( &* jwks_data, & kid) . ok_or_else ( || warp :: reject :: custom ( "No matching key found" )) ? ; let decoding_key = DecodingKey :: from_rsa_pem (x5c . as_bytes ()) . map_err ( | _ | warp :: reject :: custom ( "Invalid key" )) ? ; let validation = Validation :: new ( Algorithm :: RS256 ); let token_data = decode :: < Claims >(token, & decoding_key, & validation) . map_err ( | _ | warp :: reject :: custom ( "Token decode error" )) ? ; Ok (token_data . claims) } fn jwt_filter (jwks : Arc < RwLock < Jwks >>) -> impl Filter < Extract = ( Claims ,), Error = warp :: Rejection > + Clone { warp :: header :: < String >( "authorization" ) . and_then ( move | auth_header : String | { let jwks = jwks . clone (); async move { let token = auth_header . trim_start_matches ( "Bearer " ); validate_jwt (token, jwks) .await } }) } #[tokio :: main] async fn main () { let client = Client :: new (); let jwks = fetch_jwks ( & client) .await. expect ( "Failed to fetch JWKS" ); let jwks = Arc :: new ( RwLock :: new (jwks)); let protected_route = warp :: path ( "protected" ) . and ( jwt_filter (jwks . clone ())) . map ( | claims : Claims | { warp :: reply :: json ( & claims) }); warp :: serve (protected_route) . run (([ 127 , 0 , 0 , 1 ], 3030 )) .await ; }