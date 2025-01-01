import Hummingbird import HummingbirdFoundation import JWTKit struct JWTPayload : JWTPayload { let sub: SubjectClaim let exp: ExpirationClaim func verify ( using signer: JWTSigner) throws { try exp. verifyNotExpired () } } func createApp () -> HBApplication { let app = HBApplication ( configuration : . init ( address : . hostname ( "127.0.0.1" , port : 8080 ))) // JWKS client setup let issuer = "https://my-api-a32f34.zuplo.api/__zuplo/issuer" let jwksURL = URL ( string : " \(issuer) /.well-known/jwks.json" ) ! let jwks = JWKS ( remoteURL : jwksURL, cacheExpiration : . minutes ( 10 )) // Middleware to validate JWT app.middleware. add ( HBMiddleware () { request, next in guard let token = request.headers.bearerAuthorization ? .token else { throw HBHTTPError (.unauthorized, message : "No token provided" ) } do { let signers = JWTSigners () try signers. use ( jwks : jwks) let payload = try signers. verify (token, as : JWTPayload. self ) request.extensions. set (payload) return next. handle (request) } catch { throw HBHTTPError (.unauthorized, message : "Invalid token: \(error. localizedDescription ) " ) } }) // Protected route example app.router. get ( "protected" ) { request -> HBResponse in guard let payload : JWTPayload = request.extensions. get () else { throw HBHTTPError (.unauthorized, message : "Missing or invalid token" ) } return . init ( body : . json ([ "message" : "Access granted" , "user" : payload.sub. value ])) } return app } // Start the application let app = createApp () try app. start ()