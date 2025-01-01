import Vapor

import JWT

struct JWTPayload : JWTPayload {

var sub: SubjectClaim

var iss: IssuerClaim

var exp: ExpirationClaim

func verify ( using signer: JWTSigner) throws {

try exp. verifyNotExpired ()

}

}

func getKey ( from jwksURI: String , kid : String ) -> EventLoopFuture<JWK> {

let client = HTTPClient ( eventLoopGroupProvider : .createNew)

defer { try? client. syncShutdown () }

return client. get ( url : " \(jwksURI) /.well-known/jwks.json" ). flatMapThrowing { response in

guard let body = response.body else { throw Abort (.unauthorized, reason : "No JWKS data" ) }

let jwks = try JSONDecoder (). decode (JWKSet. self , from : body)

guard let key = jwks. keys . filter ({ $0 .keyIdentifier == kid }). first else {

throw Abort (.unauthorized, reason : "Key ID not found" )

}

return key

}

}

func validateJwtMiddleware ( jwksURI : String ) -> Middleware {

return JWTMiddleware < JWTPayload > { jwt, request in

getClient ( for : request). flatMap { key in

let signer = JWTSigner. rs256 ( key : key)

return request.application.jwt. verify (jwt, as : JWTPayload. self , using : signer)

}

}

}

func getClient ( for request: Request) -> EventLoopFuture<JWK> {

guard let kid = request.headers.bearerAuthorization ? .token else {

return request.eventLoop. makeFailedFuture ( Abort (.unauthorized, reason : "No token provided" ))

}

return getKey ( from : "https://my-api-a32f34.zuplo.api/__zuplo/issuer" , kid : kid)

}

public func configure ( _ app: Application) throws {

app.middleware. use ( validateJwtMiddleware ( jwksURI : "https://my-api-a32f34.zuplo.api/__zuplo/issuer" ))

app. get ( "protected" ) { req -> String in

// Access granted if this point is reached

return "Access granted"

}