Supa-dynamic rate-limiting based on data (using supabase)

One of the best things about Zuplo is it's programmable nature. That combined
with our approach to making policies composable means you can do some amazing
things with them, like our rate-limiter. In this video we show how you can have
the rate-limiter interact with external services and data. Here we use supabase
as a data-source for the limits.
Here's the key code from the sample
You could make this even higher performance by having the cache have a longer
expiry, but periodically reloading the data from supabase asynchronously and
pushing the results back into the cache; something like an SWR (stale, while
revalidate) approach.